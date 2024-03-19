Vintage Ford Model T ads show how the automaker attempted to reach new drivers

Ford Motor Co. set out to put the world on wheels with the Model T.

Here's how they attempted to brand themselves through advertising and how they pitched their product to early everyday drivers, including women.

A 1908-09 Model T advertisement. Early advertising for the Model T pointed out the appealing appearance and customization of the car which offered a variety of functionality for buyers.

A 1924 Model T advertisement. Early on Ford recognized that women were an important potential market, and designed advertisements that appealed directly to them. This ad also uses the automobile as a symbol of freedom, a theme that still resonates with auto buyers today.

A 1915 Model T advertisement. Touting higher quality and low prices, advertisements were geared towards pointing out what you get for your money and the value associated with those features.

A 1925 Model T advertisement. Ford declared that Model T demand was "wide and ever-growing," but in actuality production peaked in 1923 and declined every year thereafter.

A 1912 Model T advertisement. Touting higher quality and low prices, advertisements were geared towards pointing out what you get for your money and the value associated with those features.

A 1910 Model T advertisement. In later advertising, Ford focused on value and the price point.

