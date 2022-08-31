U.S. markets closed

Vintage Wine Estates Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.
·2 min read
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest-growing wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results after the close of financial markets on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

Phone: 1-201-689-8562

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: ir.vintagewinestates.com

An audio replay of the call will be available from approximately 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT on the day of the call through Tuesday, September 20, 2022. To listen to the audio replay, dial 1-412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13732030. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at ir.vintagewinestates.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.
Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose mission is to produce the finest quality wines and provide incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State.  Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 15th largest wine producer in the U.S. selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10 to $150 at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing premium segment of the wine industry with the majority of brands selling in the $10 to $20 price range. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at www.vintagewineestates.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Deborah K. Pawlowski, Kei Advisors LLC
dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
Phone: 716.843.3908

Media
Mary Ann Vangrin
MVangrin@vintagewineestates.com


