Vintage Wine Estates joins industry and key stakeholders as founding member of the Sustainable Wine Rountable

·4 min read
Organization seeks to create global standards to define wine sustainability

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, more than 40 leaders in the production and marketing of wine around the world have joined forces to accelerate action as sustainability challenges mount. The newly formed Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR) is a unique coalition of leading wine brands, small producers, distributors, retailers, environmental organizations, and others – all joined in their determination to make the wine sector a sustainability leader.

Vintage Wine Estates, headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: VWE) with estates and brands from California, Oregon and Washington. (PRNewsfoto/Vintage Wine Estates)
Vintage Wine Estates, headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: VWE) with estates and brands from California, Oregon and Washington. (PRNewsfoto/Vintage Wine Estates)

"At the SWR, our industry is coming together to define what constitutes truly sustainable wine production, covering the whole chain from the vineyard to the consumer. In collaboration with our global peers, VWE is looking forward to developing clear, science-based targets and transparent ways to communicate with consumers," commented Erica Landin-Lofving, Chief Sustainability Officer for Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE).

Building on the many local sustainability standards for wine, the SWR will develop a global reference standard clarifying the wine community's consensus on exactly what sustainability means and how it is implemented and measured. This will provide clear and credible guidance on how to get vineyards and wineries on the sustainability pathway and help retailers and consumers sort out the various eco-labels and claims.

The SWR is convening working groups to develop best practice and tools on substantive sustainability issues, raise awareness, connect industry leaders, and advocate for the wine community globally as a force for good in the world.

Richard Bampfield MW, the roundtable's initial chair, said, "There are many innovative programs and projects to make vineyards and wineries more environmentally friendly and socially just. Our aim is to bring them together, generating the clarity, cohesion and collaboration necessary for the wine sector to establish itself as a leader on the world sustainability stage."

"We invite everyone in the wine community to join us," Bampfield added, noting that the SWR will be open to general membership in 2022.

The SWR founding members include: Ahold Delhaize, Alko, Alliance Wine, Amfori, Amorim Cork, BLB Vignobles, British Glass, BSI, Catena Institute of Wine, Château Léoube, CIVB, Cloudy Bay, Concha y Toro, Diversity in Food and Beverage, Domaine Bousquet, Dr. Loosen, Enotria&Coe, Equalitas, Famille Perrin, Fish Friendly Farming, Food Alliance, Grupo Avinea, Hochschule Geisenheim University, International Wineries for Climate Action, JancisRobinson.com, Journey's End Vineyards, Lidl GB, Napa Green, New York Wine & Grape Foundation, North South Wines, Preferred by Nature, Ramón Bilbao, Schenk Group, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Sustainable Agriculture Network, Sustainable Winegrowing Australia, Sustainable Winegrowing British Columbia, Systembolaget, The Co-op UK, The Fairtrade Foundation, The Porto Protocol, The Wine Society, Treasury Wine Estates, Vingruppen, Vintage Wine Estates, Waitrose & Partners, Whole Foods Market, Wines of South Africa, WWF South Africa.

About Sustainable Wine Roundtable

The SWR is a unique coalition - the only global, independent, nonprofit, multistakeholder roundtable built to include everyone in the sector, from producers to consumers. The SWR supports the wine community in creating a world where high quality wine is produced, traded, and consumed in ways that conserve and regenerate ecosystems, protect human rights, foster equality and inclusion, and generate prosperity, pride and passion for excellence. Our mission is to bring the global wine community together to achieve that vision. The SWR is hosted by Sustainable Wine Ltd, a mission-driven non-profit company set up to help make sustainability mainstream in the wine sector. www.swroundtable.org

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) is a collection of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the best-quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range. www.vintagewineestates.com

Contact:

Mary Ann Vangrin
Vintage Wine Estates
mvangrin@vintagewineestates.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vintage-wine-estates-joins-industry-and-key-stakeholders-as-founding-member-of-the-sustainable-wine-rountable-301379722.html

SOURCE Vintage Wine Estates

