Vinter, Europe’s fastest-growing index provider for crypto assets, raises $3.4m

Invierno AB
·3 min read

Vinter founders

Vinter founders
Vinter founders
Vinter founders

Stockholm, 20 January 2022, 9AM CET: Vinter, Europe’s fastest-growing index provider specialised in crypto assets, today announces that it has raised a further $3.4m as it continues to expand its range of crypto asset indexes for ETP and ETF issuers. The round, led by Octopus Ventures, and with participation from the Ricketts family office, D4 Ventures, Pfeffer Capital and notable angels including Gokul Rajaram, Marc Powers and David Chreng, provides yet another indication of the growing institutional demand for crypto index products.

Accelerated by the SEC’s authorisation of crypto ETFs back in October, the market has experienced unprecedented growth as fully regulated providers have allowed investors and institutions to get exposure to the asset class via managed funds – avoiding the potential pitfalls of loosely regulated online trading platforms.

Jacob Lindberg, CEO of Vinter, commented "A year ago the industry was in its infancy, but with continued growth in the asset class, combined with interest from institutions, the market is maturing. We named Vinter as such because we founded the company during the crypto winter, but today experience continued and rapid development. We focused on crypto since the beginning which has meant that we’re able to build indexes that no one else can. This gives our partner ETP and ETF issuers a competitive advantage. With this round of funding, we can grow even faster.”

In addition to hiring senior data analysts and scientists, which will join the existing team of quants that analyse risks and industry trends at Vinter, the company will also use the cash injection to build out its team of backend developers and technical data engineers.

Zihao Xu, Head of Fintech at Octopus Ventures, added “We see a huge appetite within crypto for professionalisation and integration into the existing institutional ecosystem, and Vinter is creating innovative products to make it easier and safer to execute on investment strategies in crypto assets. Jacob, Marco and Håkan combine a special set of skills with incredible ambition that will put them at the forefront of institutionalising the crypto ETF sector, and help onboard the next trillion dollars.”


About Vinter
Vinter is Europe’s fastest-growing index provider specialised in crypto assets, playing a key role in the emerging crypto ETF industry. The firm collects digital asset data from hundreds of sources, transforming proprietary strategies into investable products. For more information, please visit www.vinter.co.

Press Contact
Tom Lawrence tom@mvpr.io
Ben Heath ben@mvpr.io


About Octopus Ventures
For the people and ideas that will change the world, because we believe you can build a better tomorrow by investing in it. We can back you at every stage of your journey, from ideas on a page through to IPO. Each year we deploy more than £200 million across five areas where we see maximum potential for impact: health, fintech, deep tech, consumer and B2B software. With many years of experience investing in each of these areas, our team has the expertise and network to help portfolio companies scale at speed. For us, investment is about more than money. Being truly invested is about giving time, energy and focus; working with founders to give them the best chance of success, in the good times and the bad. It means a shared commitment to solving the big problems that matter. We’ve backed the likes of BoughtByMany, Cazoo, Depop, Elvie and WaveOptics, and many more. We are based in London and New York with a network of partners across the U.S and Asia.

Press Contact
octopus@missive.co.uk

Attachment


