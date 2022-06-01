U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,105.45
    -26.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.26
    -176.86 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,991.54
    -89.85 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.75
    -17.29 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.83
    +2.16 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.90
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    -0.0088 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9410
    +0.0970 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2488
    -0.0113 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1690
    +1.4930 (+1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,099.40
    -1,904.91 (-5.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.06
    -28.15 (-4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Size US$ 12,120 Mn By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2022-2030”.

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vinyl acetate monomer market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 4.6% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 12,120 million by 2030.

Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) is a chemical monomer produced via acetylation of ethylene with acetic acid and oxygen. VAM is widely used in the construction, textile, packaging, and cosmetics sectors due to its properties such as adhesion, optical clarity, and fiber creation. The growing product demand for VAM is driven by the increased use of acrylic fibers, nonwoven binders, adhesives, water or oil-based paints, and paper coatings. However, significant advancements in the polymer sector, as well as rising demand for paints and coatings, adhesives, elastomers, lubricants and sealants, paper coatings, textiles, and other products, are expected to drive Vinyl acetate monomer market over the analysis period.

Request for a sample of this premium research report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2906

Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) is an essential compound that is utilized in the manufacturing of a wide range of polymers and resins. It is also a major raw material for the production of chemicals, which are then utilized to produce a wide range of household and industrial applications. Vinyl acetate monomers are in high demand across a wide range of end-use industries, including construction, and packaging, particularly for packaged foods, and textile. It is a polymer prototype for polyvinyl acetate (PVA), vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE), polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), and ethylene-vinyl alcohol (EVOH). Furthermore, because of its qualities such as fiber-forming capability, high adhesiveness, colorless, clear optical, and conductivity properties, it is employed in a wide range of end-use applications. It is one of the most important chemical combinations used in the production of numerous industrial goods such as polymers, which are then utilized in wiring, coatings, construction materials, and so on.

Report Coverage

Market

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market

Market Size 2021

US$ 8,198 Mn

Market Forecast 2028

US$ 12,120 Mn

CAGR

4.6% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Application, By End-Use Industry, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

The Dow Chemical Company, Chang Chun Group, Sipchem, Celanese Corporation, Wacker Chemie, Sinopec Corp, Japan Vam & Poval Co., Ltd., Lyondellbasell, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Solventis Ltd., Dairen Chemical Corporation, and Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Co., Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Don’t fail to benefit from business opportunities in Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market. Speak to our analyst, ask any queries and our analyst will help your business grow.

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Growth Aspects

The expanding demand for paints and coatings from a variety of end-user subsectors is principally driving the rise of the vinyl acetate monomer market. Adhesives are widely used for bonding applications in construction, paints and coatings, paper, laminates, and textiles due to their remarkable adhesion capabilities to a substrate such as metals, ceramics, paper, and wood. As a result, increased demand for adhesives from various sectors propels the vinyl acetate monomer market ahead.

The increasing application of vinyl acetate monomer in the production of polyvinyl alcohol, which is then employed in photosensitive coatings, packaging films, and thickeners, is driving market expansion. Polyvinyl alcohol is used to produce polyvinyl butyral (PVB) which finds its application in protective layer for glassware. PVB is also used to manufacture laminated glass for usage in homes, automobiles, and construction.

In addition, rising photovoltaic cell demands, as well as the development of the global food & beverages industry, are expected to provide future opportunities for VAM industry players. Strict government limitations as a result of rising environmental concerns, as well as volatile raw material prices, are expected to remain important concerns for market participants. The absence of a technology strategy for generating vinyl acetate monomer is expected to limit industry growth. Furthermore, prolonged exposure to vinyl acetate monomers produces a number of health issues, including eye strain and respiratory problems, which are expected to impede the market growth.

Interconnected Reports Chemicals and Materials Market

The global vinyl cycl ohexane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2020 to 2027 and projected to reach the market value of around US$ 79.2 Mn by 2027.

The global heat transfer films market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around US$ 3,609.6 Mn by 2027.

The global emulsion polymers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.4% in terms of value by 2026

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global vinyl acetate monomer market. Europe is expected to be one of the market's leading regions in terms of geography due to the region's favorable regulatory environment over the forecast duration. Organizations actively prefer packaged food as their lifestyles change, and the packaged food market is thriving as a result. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of cosmetics and personal care product developers, consumer electronics, prepackaged meals product developers, rising awareness of nutritious and natural foods, and the growing food service industry are driving the regional market. All contributed to the growth of effective packaging solutions to meet consumer demand, which is one of the key factors driving regional market growth over the forecast period. Vinyl acetate packaging sheets, foams, wires and cords, hot melt sealants, and solar cell protection coatings are among the key commodities produced with the monomer in Europe. Besides that, North America and Asia-Pacific are also likely to offer major growth opportunities during the projection period.

Market Segmentation

The global vinyl acetate monomer market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consultancy based on application, and end-use industry. Based on the application, the market is divided into polyvinyl alcohol, ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyvinyl acetate, vinyl acetate ethylene, ethylene-vinyl alcohol, and others. Based on the end-use industry, the market is categorized into packaging, textile, construction, cosmetics, and others.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the vinyl acetate monomer industry are The Dow Chemical Company, Sipchem, Sinopec Corp, Celanese Corporation, Japan Vam & Poval Co., Ltd., Wacker Chemie, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Chang Chun Group, Lyondellbasell, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Solventis Ltd., and Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Co., Ltd.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2906

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2906

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com 


Recommended Stories

  • Saying goodbye: Stark Parks offers 'wind phone' at Quail Hollow for grieving people

    Daria Sherman, Matt Frey and Stark Parks collaborated on putting a wind phone in Quail Hollow Park to help people mourning the death of a loved one.

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees on Tuesday night and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk said in the email. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped 9% Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and had shot up 8.9% as of 10 a.m. ET as investors lapped up the latest delivery numbers from the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which seem to put to rest some of the market's major concerns. This morning, Nio reported it delivered 7,024 EVs in May, which was up 38% from April and just about 5% year over year. Nio confirmed its production picked up pace in May after a shutdown, and said it plans to ramp up production and deliveries even further in June.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Below Their Book Values

    These stocks are incredibly cheap, and aren't as risky as their low multiples suggest they might be.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.

  • Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks billionaire Cliff Asness is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that were recently dumped by Asness, click Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. After a continuous period of underperformance, Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management fared well in 2021 and had […]