Vinyl back in inflation basket for first time in 32 years

Vinyl records are back in Britain’s inflation basket for the first time in 32 years amid a surge in demand for wax from Generation Z.

Rising sales mean that records are being included in a cross-section of goods tracked by official statisticians for the first time since 1992 – when Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You, Eurodance’s Rhythm Is A Dancer and Stay by Shakespeares Sister were all number ones.

The list of 744 items is used to calculate how inflation is changing and features 16 new additions for 2024, including air fryers – a must-have culinary gadget in 2023 – rice cakes, and gluten-free bread.

Another 15 things were removed from the list, which is used by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to calculate inflation.

Items out of favour included hand sanitiser and bakeware, both staples of the pandemic when families stayed at home, as well as sofa beds and whole rotisserie chicken.

Vinyl was removed from the basket in 1992 as music lovers switched to CDs and cassettes. Its return comes after sales grew by 11.7pc last year to reach their highest level since 1990, according to the trade association BPI.

Nearly six million vinyl records were sold last year, with albums from Harry Styles and Taylor Swift among the best-sellers.

Matt Corder, ONS deputy director for prices, said: “Our inflation basket of goods offers a fascinating snapshot of consumer spending through the years.

“Often the basket reflects the adoption of new technology, but the return of vinyl records shows how cultural revivals can affect our spending.

“We are also seeing the impact of the pandemic fading from the basket with the removal of hand sanitiser due to decreased demand. Healthier lifestyle products continue to influence consumer choice reflected by the addition of the air fryer, spray oils and rice cakes as well as sunflower and pumpkin seeds.”

This year’s virtual basket of goods is of huge significance as it will help guide the Bank of England, which is deciding when it will be able to cut interest rates from their 16-year peak of 5.25pc.

Interest rates have been pushed higher in an effort to bring down inflation, which surged to a 41-year high of 11.1pc in October 2022 but has since fallen back to 4pc in February.

Both the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast it will fall below the 2pc target in the coming months but risks rising again later in the year.

