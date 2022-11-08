Vinyl Cyclohexane Market Size Worth $94.8 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 5.3%: AMR

Allied Market Research

Rise in demand from the paints & coatings industry in the developing and developed countries drives the growth of the global vinyl cyclohexane market. By end-use industry, the chemicals segment generated the major share in 2021. By region, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2031.

Portland, OR, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vinyl cyclohexane market was estimated at $57.4 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $94.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Sample PDF (266 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17844

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $57.4 Million Market Size in 2031 $94.8 Million CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 266 Segments Covered Purity, End-use industry, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand from the paints & coatings industry in the developing and developed countries Opportunities Increase in investment in R&D activities by the major companies Restraints Volatility in the prices of raw materials



Covid-19 scenario-

A lot of restrictions imposed by several government bodies impacted the global vinyl cyclohexane market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, after the global situation started getting back to normalcy, development in the healthcare, construction, and various chemical industries helped the market recoup soon.

The global vinyl cyclohexane market is analyzed across purity, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Story continues

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17844

By purity, the ≥ 98% segment held more than two-fifths of the global vinyl cyclohexane market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other segments studied through the reports take in 95% and 97%.

By end-use industry, the chemicals segment generated the major share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is projected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2031. The other segments assessed through the report include building and construction and paint & coatings.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global vinyl cyclohexane market. The same region would also garner the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2031. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global vinyl cyclohexane market report include BASF SE, British Petroleum, Cepsa, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Clariant Ltd, China National Petroleum Corporation, Dow Inc, DuPont,Exxon Mobil Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA, SABIC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Toray Industries, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vinyl-cyclohexane-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com



