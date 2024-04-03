Vinyl Group Insider Ups Holding By 166% During Year

Looking at Vinyl Group Ltd's (ASX:VNL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Vinyl Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non Executive Director Robert Gaunt for AU$362k worth of shares, at about AU$0.04 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.076. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Robert Gaunt purchased 10.30m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.04. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Vinyl Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 20% of Vinyl Group shares, worth about AU$11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Vinyl Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Vinyl Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Vinyl Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Vinyl Group has 4 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

