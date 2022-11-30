Vinyl records market to grow by USD 663.77 million, Leisure products industry is considered as the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vinyl records market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. The global leisure products market covers various categories, including vinyl records, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vinyl Records Market 2023-2027

The vinyl records market size is expected to grow by USD 663.77 million between 2022 and 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Vinyl records market 2023-2027: Scope

The vinyl records market covers the following areas:

Vinyl records market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global vinyl records market structure is fragmented. The competition in the market is intense due to the presence of several vendors that offer vinyl records. Vendors focus on innovations to maintain their market presence. Vendors operating in this market usually have long-term contracts with customers. Vendors are also adopting omnichannel retailing to increase their customer base.

Some key vendors in the market are GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., MPO Group, optimal media GmbH, and PrimeDisc International Ltd. Other vendors in the market are R.A.N.D MUZIK, Rainbo Records, Record Industry, Schallplattenfabrik Pallas GmbH, and United Record Pressing.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Full Report

Vinyl records market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Vinyl Records Market is segmented as below:

Product

The market size growth by the LP/EP vinyl records segment will be significant during the forecast period. Most record labels use LP vinyl as the standard format for vinyl records. The increasing demand for retro music is the major factor driving the growth of the segment in 2020. Vendors are also offering different colors in LP vinyl records for retro music with creative packaging to attract customers in the market. The rising popularity and promotional activities of EP records would further propel the demand for LP/EP vinyl records during the forecast period.

Story continues

Geographic Landscape

North America is projected to contribute 32% of market growth by 2027. The US is the major revenue contributor to the vinyl records market in the region. The high spending capacity of the population drives the growth of the music market in the US. The high GDP per capita indicates the high spending capacity of the population, which allows them to spend on vinyl records. This is likely to increase the revenue generated by the music market in the country. Vinyl record sales in the US are witnessing continuous growth every year, which can positively influence the market's growth momentum in the region during the forecast period.

Distribution channel

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments, Request a PDF Sample

Vinyl records market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive vinyl records market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the vinyl records market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vinyl records market industry across

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vinyl records market

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000, which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Luxury Vinyl Tile Floor Covering Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The luxury vinyl tile floor covering market size is expected to increase by USD 13.64 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers luxury vinyl tile floors covering market segmentation by type (flexible and rigid) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Vinyl Ester Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The vinyl ester market size is expected to increase by USD 350.65 million from 2020 to 2025. This report extensively covers vinyl ester market segmentation by application (pipes and tanks, marine, FGD, wind energy, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Vinyl Records Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 663.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Austep Music, Erika Records Inc., GZ Media AS, handle with care manufacturing, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Independent Record Pressing, Microforum Services Group, MPO France, Optimal media GmbH, Pallas Group, PrimeDisc International Ltd., Quality Record Pressings, R.A.N.D. MUZIK GbR, Record Industry BV. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global vinyl records market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 LP/EP vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Single vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 GZ Media AS

12.4 handle with care manufacturing

12.5 Implant Media Pty Ltd.

12.6 Independent Record Pressing

12.7 Microforum Services Group

12.8 MPO France

12.9 Optimal media GmbH

12.10 Pallas Group

12.11 PrimeDisc International Ltd.

12.12 Quality Record Pressings

12.13 Record Industry BV

12.14 Stereodisk LLC

12.15 Takt Direct GmbH

12.16 United Record Pressing

12.17 Zenith Records

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Vinyl Records Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinyl-records-market-to-grow-by-usd-663-77-million-leisure-products-industry-is-considered-as-the-parent-market--technavio-301689113.html

SOURCE Technavio