Vinyl records market to grow by USD 663.77 million, Leisure products industry is considered as the parent market - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vinyl records market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. The global leisure products market covers various categories, including vinyl records, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vinyl Records Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vinyl Records Market 2023-2027

The vinyl records market size is expected to grow by USD 663.77 million between 2022 and 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Vinyl records market 2023-2027: Scope

The vinyl records market covers the following areas:

Vinyl records market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global vinyl records market structure is fragmented. The competition in the market is intense due to the presence of several vendors that offer vinyl records. Vendors focus on innovations to maintain their market presence. Vendors operating in this market usually have long-term contracts with customers. Vendors are also adopting omnichannel retailing to increase their customer base.

Some key vendors in the market are GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., MPO Group, optimal media GmbH, and PrimeDisc International Ltd. Other vendors in the market are R.A.N.D MUZIK, Rainbo Records, Record Industry, Schallplattenfabrik Pallas GmbH, and United Record Pressing.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Full Report

Vinyl records market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Vinyl Records Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The market size growth by the LP/EP vinyl records segment will be significant during the forecast period. Most record labels use LP vinyl as the standard format for vinyl records. The increasing demand for retro music is the major factor driving the growth of the segment in 2020. Vendors are also offering different colors in LP vinyl records for retro music with creative packaging to attract customers in the market. The rising popularity and promotional activities of EP records would further propel the demand for LP/EP vinyl records during the forecast period.

  • Geographic Landscape

North America is projected to contribute 32% of market growth by 2027. The US is the major revenue contributor to the vinyl records market in the region. The high spending capacity of the population drives the growth of the music market in the US. The high GDP per capita indicates the high spending capacity of the population, which allows them to spend on vinyl records. This is likely to increase the revenue generated by the music market in the country. Vinyl record sales in the US are witnessing continuous growth every year, which can positively influence the market's growth momentum in the region during the forecast period.

  • Distribution channel

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments, Request a PDF Sample

Vinyl records market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive vinyl records market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the vinyl records market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the vinyl records market industry across

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vinyl records market

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000, which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month.

Vinyl Records Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

155

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 663.77 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Austep Music, Erika Records Inc., GZ Media AS, handle with care manufacturing, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Independent Record Pressing, Microforum Services Group, MPO France, Optimal media GmbH, Pallas Group, PrimeDisc International Ltd., Quality Record Pressings, R.A.N.D. MUZIK GbR, Record Industry BV.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global vinyl records market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 LP/EP vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Single vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 GZ Media AS

  • 12.4 handle with care manufacturing

  • 12.5 Implant Media Pty Ltd.

  • 12.6 Independent Record Pressing

  • 12.7 Microforum Services Group

  • 12.8 MPO France

  • 12.9 Optimal media GmbH

  • 12.10 Pallas Group

  • 12.11 PrimeDisc International Ltd.

  • 12.12 Quality Record Pressings

  • 12.13 Record Industry BV

  • 12.14 Stereodisk LLC

  • 12.15 Takt Direct GmbH

  • 12.16 United Record Pressing

  • 12.17 Zenith Records

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

Global Vinyl Records Market 2023-2027
Cision
