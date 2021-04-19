Vinyl Records Market- GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., MPO Group, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth
The vinyl records market is poised to grow by USD 337.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
Visit an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market will be positively impacted by promotional activities.
The vinyl reecords market analysis includes product segmentation and geographic landscape. This study identifies the culture, classic, and contemporary feel of vinyl records as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The vinyl records market covers the following areas:
Vinyl Records Market Sizing
Vinyl Records Market Forecast
Vinyl Records Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
GZ Media AS
Implant Media Pty Ltd.
MPO Group
optimal media GmbH
PrimeDisc International Ltd.
R.A.N.D MUZIK
Rainbo Records
Record Industry
Schallplattenfabrik Pallas GmbH
and United Record Pressing.
