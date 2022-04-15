VIOLA DAVIS WEARS MATTURI FINE JEWELLERY EARRINGS FOR 'BLACK IS BRILLIANT' WITH RAD AND DE BEERS GROUP AT THE PREMIERE FOR 'THE FIRST LADY'

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola Davis wears Matturi Fine Jewellery earrings designed by Satta Matturi featuring ethically and sustainably sourced natural diamonds from Botswana for RAD x De Beers Group's #BlackIsBrilliant campaign at the world premiere of Showtime's "The First Lady" on April 14th in Los Angeles.

Getty Images: Jon Kopaloff

WHAT & WHY:

With #BlackIsBrilliant, De Beers Group provides a platform for Black designers to create one-of-a-kind pieces with natural diamonds from Botswana, with an emphasis on the Red Carpet as a powerful forum for communication and visibility in amplifying Black voices and talent.

De Beers Group teamed with RAD (Red carpet Advocacy) , taking RAD's established, purpose-driven approach of pairing talent and brands to use their platforms in advocating for causes at global events as a way to promote social progress and positive shifts in culture.

De Beers Group is deeply committed to creating a positive, lasting impact that will endure well beyond the discovery of its last diamond.

JEWELLERY DESCRIPTION:

The Kwe Earrings by Matturi Fine Jewellery feature ethically and sustainably sourced diamonds from Botswana, provided by De Beers Group.

"Said to be the oldest inhabitants of southern Africa, the San, also known as Bushmen or Kwe are a diverse group of peoples who historically lived through a hunter gatherer lifestyle. Their traditions, dance and distinct rock art depict and interpret their views and beliefs regarding landscapes, flora, fauna and living within a sustainable ecosystem, which have been passed through the generations. Contemporary San artists continue to draw on these same ancestral beliefs and traditions using bold interpretations and vibrant colors.

The Kwe earrings are a tribute to a people who continue to live selflessly with nature. The design in particular picks on the beautiful landscapes of Botswana, a country that is blessed not just with diamonds but with the natural beauty of the delta, rivers and an abundance of wildlife. Forty natural diamonds, created deep under Botswana's soil millions of years ago were selected by De Beers Group for their unique attributes which were cut and polished in Gaborone by Batswana artisans. Surrounding and connecting the natural diamonds, 18kt gold has been left unpolished to achieve a raw yet contemporary, natural look and feel.

Every aspect of these earrings and design pays homage to a country, its people, natural resource and astonishing eco system."

- Satta, Founder & Creative Lead, MATTURI FINE JEWELLERY

HOW THIS PIECE GIVES BACK:

In support of Viola's advocacy of Black creative talent, a $25,000 donation will be made to a charity of her choice.

ABOUT SATTA MATTURI OF MATTURI FINE JEWELLERY:

Being British and West African, Satta Matturi has combined deep felt traditions and heritage from Africa mixed with a global view of trends, attitudes and inspiration to create a high-end jewellery brand that would resonate with independent fashion conscious women on the African continent and far beyond. Satta has traveled the world extensively and has an innate passion for the new emerging Africa, which she brings into her designs. Her vast personal jewellery collection, amassed over the years serves as a true testament to her love for baubles. She grew up with a mother who insisted that women must build an enviable jewellery collection.

Getty Images: Robyn Beck

Courtesy of Elizabeth Stewart, for reference only

