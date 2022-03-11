U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

Violet Defense Advances Company Growth With Trio of New Sales Leaders

Violet Defense
·3 min read
Image
Image

The UV disinfection company continues its ongoing expansion by adding new regional directors with decades of experience

Featured Image for Violet Defense

Featured Image for Violet Defense
Featured Image for Violet Defense

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violet Defense, a leading ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection technology company, has announced the addition of three new sales members to the company's team: Wayne Kuipers, Jarin Gonzalez, and Charles "Chuck" Pemble.

This follows the recent addition of Bruce Mosley as the company's new chief revenue officer. Mosley, most recently the chief revenue officer for RFK Racing, brought more than 30 years of experience in successfully developing and executing sales and strategic marketing plans for major national brands to the team.

"I am extremely excited to welcome Wayne, Jarin, and Chuck to the team," said Mosley. "It's both an honor and a privilege to be able to add such experienced and knowledgeable individuals to our roster of regional directors."

Wayne Kuipers, formerly a consultant with Violet Defense, will now take on the role of regional director, sales and partner development for the north central region of the country. Kuipers brings with him strong ties to the government sector as both the president of impact strategic solutions, an advocacy agency focused on education and energy policy and as a former Michigan state senator and representative. Kuipers earned his master's in business management from Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Jarin Gonzalez will serve as the regional director over the northwest region of the country. Gonzalez is an accomplished sales executive with nearly 15 years' experience with the Cintas Corporation, a company dedicated to supporting a range of solutions to help keep facilities clean and safe. In addition to extensive experience developing training for sales professionals and managing major accounts within the organization, Gonzalez served as regional sales manager, leading a team of reps covering the west coast and western Canada.

Charles "Chuck" Pemble rounds out the new hires as regional director over the northeast territory. Pemble has more than 20 years of experience developing relationships and partnerships, particularly within the manufacturing industry. He spent much of his early career managing national accounts and regional territories for Domino Amjet, a $700M digital coding and marking manufacturing company. Pemble has international experience managing business development for DataLase, Ltd. and Xaar plc, who are British-based manufacturers in the printing industry.

Kuipers, Gonzalez, and Pemble join Violet Defense as the company continues its ongoing expansion. Violet Defense Group, the parent company to Violet Defense recently closed over $20 million in its Series B financing to support expansion of the company's domestic and international sales and marketing functions, as well as research and continued product development.

The company has already established strategic distribution agreements within the U.S. and has been expanding internationally to support sale of its UV disinfection product, including through its sister company, Violet Gro for the indoor agriculture industry. Violet Gro sales efforts are led by Phil McCutcheon, a business development executive with over 34 years of experience in sales and operations. Phil joined the company as the Global Head of Sales and Business Development for Violet Gro in October 2021.

"We are truly building out a world class team to help drive our company towards its next phase of growth, including these experienced and talented regional sales directors," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense Group, Inc.

###

About Violet Defense
Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. Auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn (@violetdefense).

Media Contact:
Bianca D'Angelo
(203)577-7588 (Direct)
bianca@newswire.com
www.Newswire.com

