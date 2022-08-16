U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.25
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,858.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,664.00
    -17.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.80
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.64
    -0.77 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    -8.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    -0.21 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0140
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    +0.52 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9890
    +0.7170 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,042.77
    -16.84 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.48
    -19.29 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.45
    +33.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Violet, the first cultural competence credentialing and upskilling platform, raises $5.3M to power inclusive health care

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet, the first-ever cultural competence credentialing and upskilling platform for clinicians, announced today that it has raised $4.1M in seed financing, bringing their total raised amount to $5.3M. The round was led by SemperVirens along with industry-leading investors including Northwell Holdings, the venture arm of Northwell Health, The Venture Collective, Hopelab, and Naomi Allen (Brightline Founder & CEO). The seed funding will be used to continue showing improved patient health outcomes through expanding Violet's credentialing reach, building best-in-class inclusivity training, and powering more care coordination.

Violet, the first of its kind, raises $5.3M to keep powering inclusive, culturally competent care in clinicians.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are critical to the future of health care. Violet's provider credentialing platform is the foundation for delivering better health outcomes for all," said Allison Baum Gate, General Partner at SemperVirens, who will take a board seat. "We've heard from key stakeholders like employers, providers, and payors that they need a better way to connect patients with the right providers. The existing system is not built for culturally diverse patients. That's where Violet comes in."

Violet created a proprietary framework that measures cultural competence in clinicians and uses that data to build personal pathways to upskill and power identity-centered care coordination for patients. Better health outcomes are immediately visible: 84% of clinicians learning with Violet report increased inclusivity with patients and our care coordination has shown retention of patients at 3X the industry standard on day 60 of care. Since its establishment in 2020, Violet has enabled their customers, industry-leading companies like Brightline, Galileo, Parsley Health, Headway, Octave, and NOCD to launch identity-centered care for their patients. Violet's customers are continuing to prove the power of inclusive care with improved patient health outcomes.

Violet's earliest investor, The Venture Collective immediately shared the vision. "We believe personalized care is here to stay," said Cat Hernandez, Partner at The Venture Collective. "Violet is well-positioned to provide a category-defining solution, as a first-mover in the space with a diverse founding team."

By 2045, over half of Americans will be diverse with race, sexual orientation, gender identity, and more. Yet, health care is failing these Americans. Racial disparities alone have led to 3.5M life years lost in just 2020. Violet's team — a group of mission-driven queer, BIPOC, and Disabled individuals—believes the solution is at the clinician level, thereby improving health outcomes and saving almost $100B in excess care spend.

"Collaboration with Violet will advance the provision of identity-centered care by connecting patients with the most appropriate medical providers based on cultural competencies, addressing a significant gap in the current delivery of care," said Northwell Holdings' President and CEO Rich Mulry.

"Violet has created provider data that powers identity-centered care, allowing every patient to find the right provider for them," said Gaurang Choksi, Founder and CEO of Violet, "This round of funding will fuel growth of both our technology and our reach, so we can truly reshape the infrastructure of health care. We won't stop until every single patient in this country can access the care they deserve."

Learn more about how Violet enables identity-centered care at www.joinviolet.com/welcome

About Violet:

Violet is the first cultural competence credentialing and upskilling platform for clinicians. Research shows that inclusive care is proven to generate better health outcomes and Violet's credentialing platform is the first step to building health equity for all.

About SemperVirens:

SemperVirens is a leading US-based, ecosystem-driven investment firm focused on companies in the workforce, healthcare, and financial technology markets. The firm has a network of executives, industry analysts, and distribution partners that serve as a proprietary platform for accessing, analyzing, and amplifying the most promising companies in its target sectors.

Media contact
Carson Quinn
ZindseyMEDIA for Violet
carson@zindsey.com
312.339.9779

Violet's founding team of ten queer, BIPOC, and Disabled individuals.
Violet's founding team of ten queer, BIPOC, and Disabled individuals.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/violet-the-first-cultural-competence-credentialing-and-upskilling-platform-raises-5-3m-to-power-inclusive-health-care-301606011.html

SOURCE Violet

Recommended Stories

  • Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall

    Dutch health technology company Philips on Tuesday unexpectedly announced the imminent departure of CEO Frans van Houten, in the midst of a massive product recall that has halved its market value over the past year. Philips said Van Houten would be replaced on Oct. 15 by Roy Jakobs, head of the company's Connected Care businesses, even though his third term as CEO was not due to end until April. "The supervisory board and current Philips CEO Frans van Houten have agreed that with the end of his third term in sight, the time is right for the change in leadership," Philips said in a statement.

  • Philips appoints Roy Jakobs as CEO

    Current CEO Frans van Houten, who is serving his third term, will act as the company's advisor and support the transition until April 30.

  • Klarna founder to launch new ‘Nobel Prize for Impact’

    According to BCG global assets under management are around $100 trillion, but only $715 billion, or less than 1%, goes on what you might term ‘impact’ companies or projects to tackle the world’s biggest environmental and social issues. Niklas Adalberth co-founded Klarna in 2005 but left in 2015 and established the Norrsken Foundation in 2016, contributing $20 million to the launch and an additional $62 million in 2017. Now, the organization's new initiative will be "Norrsken Impact100”, an annual list of “the world’s most promising impact companies” in order to shine a light on founders working in this space.

  • Is Now The Time To Put Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) On Your Watchlist?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Third Point discloses stake of nearly $1 billion in Disney, pushes for changes

    Hedge fund Third Point on Monday disclosed a stake of roughly $1 billion in Walt Disney Co and said it plans to push the media company to make a string of changes, from spinning off cable sports channel ESPN to buying back shares and adding new board members. Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, who runs Third Point, made a U-turn on Disney when he built a new stake in the second quarter, not long after exiting his position months earlier when fears about rising prices and faster interest rate hikes sparked a sharp market selloff. Now Third Point, owning roughly 0.4% of the company known for its theme parks and movies like "Aladdin" and "Frozen," is back with praise for the company's CEO, Robert Chapek, and a list of initiatives he and the board should pursue to boost growth.

  • Johann Rupert Slams Bluebell’s Proposals Ahead of Richemont AGM

    In a detailed letter to shareholders, Richemont chairman Johann Rupert described Francesco Trapani, Bluebell's proposed candidate for the board, as "inappropriate" due in part to his history with LVMH and Bernard Arnault.

  • Kohl’s Taps an Insider for Chief Marketing Role

    Christie Raymond has stepped up from what was an interim role in the marketing department.

  • Top Cannabis Leaders Under 40: 14 Of Them Are Up For This Sought-After Award, But Who'll Be #1?

    The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, September 13-14 will celebrate many things as always. This year's attendees have the opportunity to meet a group of young leaders of the industry who got into the emerging market at a young age and now have a lot to teach us all. Join us in celebrating some of the most skilled and knowledgeable cannabis executives under 40, nominated for a Benzinga Cannabis Award. The winner of this award will be announced on September 12. Top Cannabis Leaders

  • Announcing the first tranche of Startup Battlefield judges

    The Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 is set to be our most epic yet. This year’s competitors, selected from our handpicked cohort, the Startup Battlefield 200, are some of the most promising, imaginative startups in tech. A pro tip: Startup Battlefield isn’t just thrilling to watch; it’s a masterclass in how investors think.

  • OCEANAGOLD ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

    OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") announces the following changes to the Company's Board of Directors.

  • Disney Responds To Activist Investor Daniel Loeb’s Call For Changes, Reaffirming Confidence In CEO Bob Chapek And Pushing Back On Idea For Board “Refresh” – Update

    UPDATED with Disney’s response. Disney has responded to a letter from Third Point’s Daniel Loeb, reaffirming the leadership of CEO Bob Chapek and pushing back at Loeb’s call for a “refresh” of the company’s board. “We welcome the views of all our investors,” Disney said in a statement. “As our third quarter results demonstrate, The […]

  • Industry Moves: Carhartt Names Bombas Alum Susan Hennike as Its New Chief Brand Officer + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • ZACAPA APPOINTS PAUL TAGGAR CFO

    Zacapa Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ZACA) (OTCQB: ZACAF) (DE: BH0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Taggar as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective September 9, 2022, replacing Lisa Peterson. Mr. Taggar is based in Vancouver and will oversee all accounting and finance operations, while driving sustainable performance that supports Zacapa's growth.

  • Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Do You Actually Need a Lawyer, Not a Financial Advisor?

    Investors use financial planners to provide wealth management and financial planning advice. Lawyers also provide financial planning advice that protects your assets. When it comes to a lawyer vs. financial advisor, which do you need? Let's break down when you … Continue reading → The post Lawyer vs. Financial Advisor: Which Do You Need? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Korea Inc's foreign labour crunch puts older workers back in factories

    When Hwang Kwang-jo's factory in Seoul faced a staffing crunch earlier this year after the departure of Nepalese workers and younger locals, he hired a 61-year-old to pick up some of the work. While the job, which involves handling heavy alloy bars, is less than ideal for workers close to retirement, the pandemic has diminished South Korea's pool of foreign labour, forcing firms to widen the net. "It's incredibly difficult to fill vacancies, I never received any resumes from those in their 20s," said Hwang, chief executive at Iljin Enterprise, an aluminium moulding plant that usually employs about 35 people.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    Monthly housing data will come this week from the National Association of Home Builders, the Census Bureau, and the National Association of Realtors.

  • Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker says startups' cash burn is about to slow down

    SVB Financial CEO Greg Becker has been through Silicon Valley's most challenging times. Here's how he compares what's happening now with the dotcom crash, the Great Recession and Covid-19.

  • Salesforce.com (CRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $191.06, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day.

  • Fintech Giant Lufax Plans Hong Kong Listing to Hedge US Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd. is planning to go public in Hong Kong, the latest in a wave of New York-traded Chinese companies seeking alternative listings to hedge against the risk of being banned from US markets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Tr