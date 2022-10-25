U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,797.75
    -11.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,416.00
    -129.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,471.50
    -7.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,748.50
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.54
    -1.04 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.10
    -10.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    -0.41 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9861
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.96
    +0.27 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9490
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,296.05
    -99.87 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.88
    -0.48 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.37
    -45.62 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Announces US$10 Million New Share Repurchase Plan

·4 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that as a part of the Company's continuous commitment to enhancing shareholder value, its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its American depositary shares over the next 12 months, ending on October 24, 2023. The Company's previous 12-month share repurchase plan as originally announced on October 14, 2021, has expired.

The share repurchases under the new share repurchase plan may be effected from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and will be implemented in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.‎

Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Viomi, said, "the Company's new share repurchase program demonstrates our confidence in our business outlook and reflects our commitment to maximizing long-term shareholder value. We believe this program will benefit the Company's development and create value for our consumers and shareholders in the long run."

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Viomi's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Viomi may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's brand; trends and competition in global IoT-enabled smart home market; development and commercialization of new products, services and technologies; governmental policies and relevant regulatory environment relating to the Company's industry and/or aspects of the business operations and general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Claire Ji
E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viomi-technology-co-ltd-announces-us10-million-new-share-repurchase-plan-301658166.html

SOURCE Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • GE cuts annual forecast, posts 19% drop in adjusted profit

    Last month, Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe said the company was still grappling with supply-chain bottlenecks, which have made it tougher to deliver products to customers on time. It has also been struggling with poor results in its renewable energy business due to policy uncertainty following the expiry of renewable electricity production tax credits last year, which has hit customer demand.

  • Chinese Stocks Are a Screaming Bargain. Don’t Buy Them.

    Shares like Alibaba are deeply discounted compared with their U.S. counterparts, but there is a good reason for that.

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Cathie Wood Strikes Gold on Bitcoin Investment

    But Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 63% so far this year, dropping 78% from its February 2021 peak.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • UPS stock rallies after profit beat expectations and outlook was affirmed, while revenue came up a bit shy

    Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rallied 2.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported third-quarter profit that beat expectations and affirmed its full-year outlook, while revenue came up a bit shy, as strength in U.S. deliveries were offset by weakness in international and supply chain. Net income rose to $2.58 billion, or $2.96 a share, which was up 10.3% from the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.99 beat the Fa

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock rallied 8% on Oct. 20 after the telecom giant posted its third-quarter report. Its revenue from continuing operations declined 4% year-over-year to $30.0 billion, which still beat analysts' expectations by $140 million.

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Amazon's (AMZN) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across its Prime and cloud businesses despite headwinds.

  • Is Altria a Buy After Losing the Rights to IQOS?

    Altria (NYSE: MO) once thought it was best positioned to take over the reduced-risk market with an ownership stake in the leading electronic cigarette manufacturer, Juul Labs, and a marketing agreement with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) to sell its leading IQOS heated tobacco device in the U.S. The one-two punch would set the cigarette maker atop the rapidly growing e-cig market. All that went up in smoke after Juul was blamed for rising teenage e-cig usage and its once-dominant market share evaporated. Then the IQOS was banned from being imported into the U.S. because it violated British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) patents.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Why investors are fleeing Chinese assets as Xi tightens grip on power

    China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, secured a groundbreaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists in a clean sweep not seen since the Communist Party founder Mao Zedong era. Financial markets are in turmoil just one day into Xi’s new term.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Nikola (NKLA) closed at $2.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day.

  • Banks Are Offering 4.5% CDs—Just Not to Regular Customers

    Banks are selectively raising certificate-of-deposit interest rates this year, and many are paying their best rates on brokered CDs, which well-off customers buy through brokerage firms

  • Earnings: Google, Meta ‘much more diversified than Snapchat is,’ strategist says

    Technology Equity Portfolio Manager at Jennison Associates Erika Klauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech earnings, the slowdown in digital advertising, and why Apple continues to dominate.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 400 Points, What To Do Now; These 4 Tech Titans Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 400 points Monday.

  • EV sales are getting hotter, and these are the cars catching up to Tesla

    Two trends — the growing size of the EV pie and Tesla’s shrinking share of it — are likely to continue in the fourth quarter.

  • Can Energy Transfer LP (ET) Climb 27% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 27.4% in Energy Transfer LP (ET). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Alphabet Reports Earnings Today. It Faces Tough Questions About the Ad Market.

    The parent of Google and YouTube posts Q3 results Tuesday afternoon. Street consensus calls for revenue of $71 billion.