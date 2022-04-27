U.S. markets closed

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2022.

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.viomi.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, Room 1302, Tower C, Wansheng Square, Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, 510220, People's Republic of China. However, as a result of recent COVID-19 outbreaks and the impact on postal services, investors are highly recommended to download the electronic version of the annual report.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Cecilia Li
E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viomi-technology-co-ltd-filed-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301534779.html

SOURCE Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

