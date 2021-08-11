Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 25, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, before the open of the U.S. markets.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 25, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 25, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): 800-289-0438 International: +1 323-794-2423 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-961-105 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-9101 Conference ID: 6252740

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 31, 2021:

United States: +1 888-203-1112 International: +1 719-457-0820 Hong Kong: +852 5808-3200 Mainland China: 400-120-1651 Replay Access Code: 6252740

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

