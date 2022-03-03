Vior Begins Phase II Drill Program at Belleterre Gold Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce the start of its Phase II drill program at its district-scale Belleterre gold project ("Belleterre" or "Project") in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec (Figure 1). The recently completed 3D structural model, designed by 3DGeo Solution Inc. from the compilation of historical data of the former Belleterre gold mine, has been used to help generate this campaign's high priority drill targets located within the potential extensions of the past high-grade mineralization at Belleterre.

We are anxious to begin this exciting new phase of drilling at Belleterre, which incorporates many aspects of our new 3D structural model. The Belleterre property truly represents a district-scale opportunity, with Vior controlling over 37 km of strike length on the Belleterre Archean Greenstone Belt. The geological setting is very similar to several past producing high-grade mining camps in the Abitibi with the key difference being that the Belleterre Greenstone belt has never been fully consolidated and as a result, has seen very little systematic exploration over the past 60 years. Based on modelling to date, the historical drilling highlights the potential for the down-dip continuation of multiple high-grade veins or "shoots", with roughly 50% of this Phase II drill program focused on validating historical high-grade gold intercepts along the down-dip projection of vein 12W. The remainder of our drilling will test multiple high-grade vein targets along the Mill Creek shear zone in the vicinity of shaft 2 and 4. This is an exciting time for Vior and we look forward to the results of both the Phase I and Phase II programs," said Mark Fedosiewich, Vior's President and CEO.

The Phase II drill program will consist of eight (8) high-priority drill targets totalling over 4,000 meters ("m") and will be focused on the former Belleterre mine concessions. Various extensions of past producing gold bearing structures are being targeted and are detailed below (Figure 2):

Four (4) holes will test the southwest extension of the 12W vein. This structure is interpreted to be the extension of the main historical high-grade mineralized horizon of the past producing Belleterre mine, where the majority of gold production occurred. Vein 12W is also parallel to the regional Gainsmoor deformation shear zone (Figure 3), which is interpreted as a key structural control to mineralization for the greater Belleterre district.

Three (3) holes will test the Mill Creek shear zone, which parallels the Gainsmoor deformation zone and hosts multiple historic high-grade veins accessed via two of the four shafts of the former Belleterre gold mine. Two of the three holes will test the northeast extension of the structure and will be located within 250 m of shaft 4 and spaced 400 m from each other along the structure where intrusives and associated gold mineralization have historically been recognised. The third hole, a greater than 300m step out from shaft 2, will test the southwest extension of the mineralized structure. (Figure 2)

One (1) final hole will test a 400 m step out to the southwest extension of veins 15 and 26, where both zones have been historically underexplored. (Figure 2)

Figure 1: Location of the Belleterre Gold Project

Figure 2: Phase II drill targets

Figure 3: Historical high-grade mineralization

About Belleterre

The property is located near the town of Belleterre in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec, 95 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, QC. The property consists of 551 claims over 30,258 hectares (302.6 sq km), forming a district-scale exploration package that extends over a strike length of 37 km. The Project includes the option to acquire the former high-grade Belleterre Gold Mine that produced over 750,000 oz. gold (Au) at 10.73 grams per tonne ("g/t") and 95,000 oz. silver (Ag) at 1.73 g/t between 1936 and 1959 (Source: Sigeom MERN). The property has been under-explored for the past 60 years and has never been the subject of such significant consolidation until now. More on Belleterre can be found HERE.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a hybrid junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

Qualified Persons

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Vior's Laurent Eustache, Executive Vice-President and Christian Blanchet, Operations Manager for Vior, and both Qualified Persons as per National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the approval from the Ministère de l'énergie et des ressources naturelle ("MERN") of the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MERN to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

