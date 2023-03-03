Vior Releases New Geological Model at Its Belleterre Gold Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce some preliminary results for its global data compilation program at its flagship high-grade Belleterre Gold project ("Belleterre" or "Project") located in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec. Vior welcomes all shareholders and supporters to the PDAC convention at Booth 2613 March 5th and 6th to meet with management, and further discuss the exciting exploration potential that its new Belleterre geological model presents.

Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO of Vior, states "Our global data compilation effort is well advanced, and we are extremely pleased with the initial results. Based on structural interpretation, surface mapping and the known gold distribution on the project, these results have helped to redefine the geological framework and understanding of the area. Further, the geochemistry interpretation and the digitization of over a thousand historic drill holes will be fully integrated into Vior's comprehensive database. This has strengthened the preliminary interpretation and lays the foundation for our next high-priority exploration targets."

In conjunction with recent field exploration and validation programs, Vior launched a global data compilation and digitization program for all historical exploration activities at Belleterre dating back to 1936. The objective was to identify and prioritize the next high-potential drill targets in the Belleterre gold camp. Since consolidation of the Project, Vior has reconfirmed and expanded the strong gold potential through a systematic exploration approach, which includes: a high-definition magnetic geophysical survey with magnetic inversion, several field exploration programs, and two small drill validation programs. From these initial exploration programs, Vior has demonstrated:

a significant high-grade gold footprint at surface in the camp that extends over 12km in length;

a vertical continuity at depth of known high-grade gold structures outcropping at surface, with wider and more intense deformation, and a well-distributed gold mineralization; and

the recognition of multiple new multi-kilometre gold structures that were not previously known, thus introducing the significant potential for additional new gold discoveries in the Belleterre camp.

The maps in Figure 1 shows the geological interpretation of the camp before and after Vior implemented its systematic exploration strategy that includes a global data compilation program. Vior has identified further extensions to known gold zones and new high-potential structures based on a more comprehensive understanding of the geology and the structural continuities of the area. This newfound knowledge trends towards significant value creation for Vior's shareholders.

Vior Inc., Friday, March 3, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1: Belleterre's geological map before and after Vior's global data compilation program.

About the Belleterre Project

The project is located near the town of Belleterre in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec, 95km south of Rouyn-Noranda, QC. The property consists of 1,017 claims over an area of 57,220 hectares (572.2 km2), forming a district-scale exploration package. The Project includes the option to acquire the former high-grade Belleterre Gold Mine that produced over 750,000 oz gold at 10.73 grams per tonne (g/t) and 95,000 oz silver (Ag) at 1.73 g/t between 1936 and 1959 (Source: Sigeom MERN). The property has been under-explored over the the past 60 years and has never been the subject of such significant consolidation until now. Further, this property has never been explored for its lithium potential, and only limited previous work was dedicated to Ni, PGE magmatic mineralization and other critical metals. The Belleterre Project benefits from its advantageous location within the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region, providing competitive exploration costs and exceptional access to key resources. Within close proximity to two major mining towns in Quebec, it provides a comprehensive mining infrastructure that includes an extensive road network and access to power, as well as a readily available and skilled workforce. The past gold production at the Belleterre gold mine, the highly prospective future gold targets generated by Vior, as well as the advanced lithium project at Tansim are testament to the exploration potential of this area. Vior holds a dominant land position in the region and controls a highly prospective multi-commodity exploration project that can advance quickly with fieldwork expected to start early Spring of 2023.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a hybrid junior mining exploration company based in Quebec, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

Qualified Persons

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Laurent Eustache, Vior's Executive Vice-President and Christian Blanchet, Operations Manager for Vior, both Qualified Persons as per National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

Laurent Eustache

Executive Vice-President

514-442-7707

leustache@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the approval from the Ministère de l'énergie et des ressources naturelle ("MERN") of the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MERN to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

