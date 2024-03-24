VIP Disney Experiences Only the Rich Can Afford

HVEPhoto / iStock.com

Michael L. Moore is a travel planner, cruise expert and founder of Countdown to Magic, a site that helps people plan the perfect Disney vacation.

Since COVID restrictions have loosened, the rich have flocked to increasingly exotic, unique and expensive travel experiences — and Moore has seen the ripple effects of that trend at the House of Mouse.

Be Aware: I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

Explore More: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

“This growing hunger for rarity and authenticity also extends to Disney vacations, believe it or not,” said Moore. “While the Disney parks ultimately provide magic for guests of all income levels, there is indeed an entire stratosphere of elite, high-dollar experiences reserved specifically for those with unlimited money to spend.”

You can spend five or even six figures on an ultra-luxe Disney trip that puts a little more magic in the Magic Kingdom. Here’s how:

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Backstage Experiences

Starting with the least extravagant option, Disney offers dozens of shows, performances and events — and if you have the cash, you can buy insider access that’s off-limits to the middle-income public.

“Wealthy guests splurge for exclusive behind-the-scenes tours and backstage experiences that go far beyond what regular guests see,” said Moore. “You can access off-limits areas, interact directly with elite Disney Imagineers who design the parks, and get a privileged insider’s view into the fascinating history and operations.”

Examples of backstage experiences include:

The Ultimate Day for Young Families – A VIP Tour Experience: $299 per person

The Ultimate Day of Thrills – A VIP Tour Experience: $299 per person

Sense of Africa: $249.99 per person

Backstage Magic: $275 per person

Keep in mind that you have to pay for park admission before you can upgrade to a backstage pass.

Story continues

Disney Vacation Club

The price of backstage access is pocket change compared to one of Disney’s truly exclusive pay-to-play perks.

“The super-wealthy can join Disney’s Vacation Club, a members-only luxury tier that grants privileges like customized character experiences, VIP fan itineraries, special access to hard-to-score dining reservations and much more,” said Moore.

Trending Now: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

According to the Disney Vacation Club site, “To become a Member, you purchase a real estate interest in a Disney Vacation Club Resort, represented by an annual allotment of Vacation Points.”

With a 215-point package — roughly the midway point of the price spectrum — the cost is approximately $47,000-$50,000, depending on which resort you choose, plus $150 to $200 per month.

Private VIP Park Tours

Sure, you can buy entrance passes, ride a shuttle from your hotel to the park, stand in line at the gate with the unwashed masses and shuffle inside, only to stand in line again for the rides and attractions.

But there’s another way.

“The rich hire personal Disney VIP tour guides to receive white-glove treatment and completely bypass all lines, crowds and hassles,” said Moore. “These private guides will cater to your family’s every whim, customizing an ideal Disney day based on your preferences while handling all the logistics.”

At Disney World, private VIP tours cost between $450 and $950 an hour, depending on the season — not including the price of park admission, which you buy separately — and you must book at least seven continuous hours.

Ultra-Luxe Accommodations

At the right time of year, you can usually book a budget hotel room at a Disney park for Less than $200 per night — but the elite don’t have to settle for such squalor.

“The rich reserve ultra-premium accommodations like the park’s deluxe villa and club-level rooms and amenities, which provide personalized concierge service, access to private lounges stocked with complimentary food and drinks, and coveted perks like reserved viewing spots for fireworks and nighttime spectaculars,” said Moore.

For example, suites in beach club villas with water views and club access at Disney resorts can easily approach $3,000 per night.

Dining at 21 Royal

The finest in Disney-themed fine dining occurs at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. It’s called 21 Royal and the experience lets you host the ultimate dinner party in a New Orleans-inspired private residence imagined and designed by Walt and Lillian Disney themselves as a secret family retreat.

Disney storytelling meets high-end cuisine as a team of culinary experts crafts curated courses served on gold-plated dinnerware, complemented by sommelier-selected wine pairings for you and up to 12 guests.

You’ll have to make reservations to learn your specific price, but according to the Washington Post, you should expect to pay $18,000 for the experience.

Private Jet Adventures

Why settle for one park experience when you can jet-set to all the best the world offers in a single trip?

Disney offers a 24-day around-the-world tour with stops in Anaheim, San Francisco, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Agra, Cairo, Paris and Orlando. The package includes 68 meals, including 23 breakfasts, 22 lunches and 23 dinners.

You’ll tour the Lucasfilm Campus, Tokyo DisneySea with Walt Disney Imagineering, the Taj Mahal, Walt Disney Studios and more.

Packages start at a cool $114,995 per person.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: VIP Disney Experiences Only the Rich Can Afford