VIPC Announces New Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grants to 15 Innovative Virginia Companies

Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)
·5 min read

Nearly $1M in funding will support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

&#x00201c;VIPC&#x002019;s CCF is Virginia&#x002019;s premiere vehicle for putting dollars where many small businesses need it most: early-stage development,&#x00201d; says Caren Merrick, Virginia&#x002019;s Secretary of Commerce and Trade. &#x00201c;The Commonwealth is a unique place for startups to thrive because, unlike many states, we have support mechanisms in place that accommodate funding customer discovery, technology development, pilot programs for proof-of-concept testing, and more. We want to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation.&#x00201d;
Virginia Companies Receive CCF grants from the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

RIchmond, VA, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) announced another round of funding totaling more than $950,000 to 15 Virginia small businesses through its Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF). Since 2012, more than $39 million has been distributed to Virginia startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs through VIPC's CCF program.

This new round of awards marks the first under CCF’s private sector program, relaunched in January 2022. This competitive program seeks to fund high-potential, Virginia-based, for-profit technology companies at the pre-seed stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. Each award is matched by the company at a one-to-one minimum.

The following CCF private sector projects have been awarded through April 30, 2022:

Applied Impact Robotics Inc. | Mr. Fred Briggs

Autonomous Robotics for In-Service Crude Oil Storage Tank Inspections, $75,000, Energy, Sterling

BCMstrategy, Inc. | Ms. Barbara Matthews

Deep Technology Research and Commercialization: Applying Machine Learning and Stock Market Metadata Tags to Patented Public Policy Data, $75,000, IT, Woodbridge

CybrBase, Inc. | Mr. Mark Talbot

ICAP Training and Customer Discovery, $20,000, Transportation, Vienna

Evizia Inc. | Dr. Jason Reed

Demonstrate the Precyse Platform's Ability to Provide Genomic Diagnostic Results for Certain Rare Genetic Diseases, $74,928, Life and Health Sciences, Richmond

Grantable, Inc. | Mr. Philip Deng

Grantable.co - SaaS-Enabled Marketplace for Grant Funding and Services, $75,000, IT, Richmond

Happy Active Family LLC dba Happyly | Ms. Caitlin Isler

Happyly Personalization & Public Data Build, $75,000, IT, Arlington

Industrial Intelligence, Inc. | Mr. George Armbruster

Continuous Dust Accumulation Monitor Development, $75,000, Autonomous Systems, Williamsburg

Kinometrix, Inc. | Ms. Devina Desai

Lighthouse Labs Participation, $20,000, IT, Fort Belvoir

Perfusion Medical Inc | Mr. Gerard Eldering

IND Preparation for PEG20k IV Solution for Hemorrhagic Shock, $74,877, Life and Health Sciences, Reston

Resale Global, Inc dba Aravenda | Mr. Randy Howard

Resale Product Catalog Aggregator Project, $75,000, IT, Vienna

Royelles Inc | Ms. Mukami Kinoti Kimotho

Royelles – Game-Based Learning Project, $75,000, IT, Fairfax

SylLab Systems, Inc. | Mr. Bart Slowik

Post Quantum Encryption Scheme for IoT, $75,000, Cybersecurity/Cyber-Physical Systems, Manassas

Team Excel, Inc. | Mr. Johnathan Mayo

Team Excel Business Model Validation, $75,000, IT, Richmond

Terravive, LLC | Ms. Juliana Keeling

Development of a Novel Material to Replace Styrofoam and Eliminate Plastic Pollution, $72,778, Environment, Richmond

Transfoam LLC | Mr. Alec Brewer

Transfoam Business Development Strategy, $20,000, Advanced Manufacturing, Afton

"VIPC's CCF team continues to successfully select and fund diverse and innovative projects with tremendous economic development potential for the Commonwealth, says Bob Stolle, VIPC President and CEO. “CCF plays an important role in VIPC's mission to connect innovators with opportunities. CCF recipients are an impressive group and an empowering endorsement of the tremendous talent, creativity, and innovation represented in Virginia."

###

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

The Commonwealth Commercialization Fund, or CCF, was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. CCF combines two State legacy funding programs: the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF). CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation that will continue to position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization. As administrator of the CCF, VIPC supports CRCF and VRIF award recipients.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. The nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Attachments

CONTACT: Angela Costello, VIPC VP of Communications & Marketing Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) 7578706848 Angela.Costello@VirginiaIPC.org


