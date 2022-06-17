U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

Viper Networks in Licensing Talks with Multiple Parties Regarding ‘CyberGrab’ Technology App

Viper Networks, Inc.
·3 min read
  • VPER
Viper Networks, Inc.
Viper Networks, Inc.

TROY, Mich., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an emerging international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets, is pleased to announce that they are in talks with several individual entities regarding the Company’s CyberGrab technology application.

Since the Company’s official technology application patent submission approximately six months ago, multiple parties have approached the executive management team at Viper Networks to enter into talks centered around potential licensing agreements, partnerships, or royalties for their wide-ranging CyberGrab technology app. With growing interest for the Company’s unique technology applications, management is patiently awaiting final patent approval prior to concluding any potential agreement terms.

To understand the full scope of Viper Networks’ Smart phone app for localized services and products for scores of popular uses (i.e. car ride, grocery delivery, bill pay) in specific metropolitan areas; one must also factor in the Company’s CyberGrab application with infrastructure interaction capabilities for state, county and city government employees.

Currently, the Company is focused on deploying the commercial and potential governmental use of their CyberGrab app in San Francisco, California, the island nation of Dominica in the Caribbean and Jordan in the Middle East.

This new application (app) for both iOS and Android operating systems reflects Viper Networks growing number of technologies or products that directly interact with their Apollo Smart Light technology and/or provide value-added services to the company’s expanding list of consumers.

Further, the Company’s Apollo Smart Light LED Poles can provide state-of-the-art lighting that includes 6E/5G Mobile Wi-Fi, Data Telecom Services Analytics, Environments and Metering Sensors, Media and Digital Panels, Street Security and Surveillance Technology, as well as an intelligent operational command center for streaming and monitoring multiple cities in real-time.

Viper Networks CEO, Mr. Shouekani, commented: “Although many have been directly impacted by the pandemic, rising inflation, the war in Ukraine and higher gas prices, no company is immune to market forces. As such, Viper Networks is addressing any supply chain challenges, material cost-increases and periodic delays by leading from strength, which dictates we advance the roll-out of our impressive technologies and applications now.”

Viper CEO continued: “Our shareholders and potential investors should recognize the importance of the Company’s recent 6E/5G wireless upgrade. We are now targeting delivery of our enhanced technology mobile interaction capabilities for county and city government employees to utilize while working; in addition to individual commercial use of our smart phone product apps and services. From San Francisco to the Caribbean to the Middle East, we’re starting to get busy again and I fully expect to provide further updates on several of our far-reaching projects throughout the months ahead including the initial 21 Smart Cities deployment.”

For all individual smart phone users, the Company’s ‘CyberGrab’ app is available for secure downloading on Apple’s App Store or Google Play for both iOS and Android operating systems. With a full selection of intelligent LED lighting solutions and integrated technology systems, the Company’s products and services can be deployed in any size market worldwide.

For more information see ViperNetworks.com or follow twitter@vipernetworks.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include any statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Investor Relations: SAG Equity Group 407.444.5959


