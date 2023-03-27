U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

VIPRE Security Group Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

PR Newswire
·4 min read

The 5-star rating is only awarded to companies that "go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships."

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE Security Group, an industry-leader and award-winning global cybersecurity, privacy, and user protection company, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

CRN's annual guide offers vital information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to find the vendors that best support their business needs.

Vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings, such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. Strong elements, such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth.

The VIPRE Partner Program earned the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide 5-star rating because it offers partners:

  • A portfolio of protection: Comprehensive layered defense against evolving threats with endpoint and email security offered through cloud-based deployment along with user protection training.

  • Increased profitability: Secure, accurate threat detection, threat report summaries and multi-tenancy management saving time and lowering operational costs.

  • Flexible billing: Choice of monthly utility billing with provider usage reports or annual contract licensing to ensure no interruption of services.

  • Support for business growth: Free award-winning customer service and free malware remediation, plus marketing and sales enablement including a robust partner portal.

  • Recurring revenue: Predictable revenues to help grow their businesses across multiple complementary security services.

  • RMM integration: Management of VIPRE Endpoint and Email Security with ConnectWise Automate and ConnectWise Manage plug-ins.

According to CRN, the 5-star rating is only awarded to companies that "go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships."

"VIPRE is a channel-first organization, and we recognized very early on that if we wanted to build a more secure world for our customers, we needed to first enable our channel partners," said Marc Malafronte, VIPRE's director of channel. "When building out our recently relaunched channel program, we put ourselves in the shoes of the channel and prioritized its needs first. This honor from CRN is testament to our success in doing exactly that."

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors teams to partner with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer.

VIPRE Security Group enables solution providers and consultants to deliver top-rated security solutions with the most competitive margins in the industry. VIPRE offers its partners purpose-built solutions, sales enablement programs, and award-winning support to help solution providers easily, efficiently, and profitably deliver IT security services to their clients.

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With more than 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Its award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response. VIPRE is a proud Advanced Technology Partner of Amazon Web Services operating globally across North America and Europe. The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. www.VIPRE.com

Press Contact:
Scott E. Rupp
941-448-7566
https://millerrupp.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vipre-security-group-earns-5-star-rating-in-2023-crn-partner-program-guide-301782339.html

SOURCE VIPRE Security Group

