VIPRE Security Group Named Winner In the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards

VIPRE wins awards in 6 categories at the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE Security Group, an industry-leader and award-winning global cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection company, announced today that it has received the following Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Hot Company – Endpoint Security

Best Solution – Anti-Phishing

Publisher's Choice – Cybersecurity Content

Most Comprehensive – Cybersecurity Education – for Enterprises

Most Comprehensive – Cybersecurity Training

Publisher's Choice – Security Awareness Training

"With a rich history dating back nearly 30 years, VIPRE Security Group has been defending consumers from online security threats since the internet was in its infancy, gaining recognition for our ability to do that while being considered innovative and best of breed by Cyber Defense Magazine is testament to our success." said Usman Choudhary, chief product and technology officer at VIPRE. "We are proud to deliver unmatched protection against even the most aggressive online threats for our global customers and partners. Our VIPRE and Inspired eLearning Powered by VIPRE solutions have yet again proven that they are best in class."

VIPRE Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is designed to help small and medium-sized businesses and the IT partners that serve them navigate the complexities of EDR management from a single, easy-to-use console. The solution delivers the sophistication of a high-performing, cloud-based protection without the complexity that users might expect in an EDR solution.

Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training reduces human-related security incidents by educating with engaging content designed for adult learning. This content drives employees to become an active part of an organization's security efforts in recognizing and preventing cyber-attacks.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. VIPRE is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

VIPRE joins an elite group of organizations working to reinforce good cyber behavior leveraging all aspects of the people, process and technology trinity in their protection of users across the globe. The list of winners is published here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With more than 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Its award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response. VIPRE is a proud Advanced Technology Partner of Amazon Web Services operating globally across North America and Europe. The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. www.VIPRE.com

