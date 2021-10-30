U.S. markets closed

(VIPS) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Vipshop Holdings Class Action Lawsuit

Johnson Fistel, LLP
·2 min read
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Vipshop Holdings, Inc. ("Vipshop” or the "Company") (NYSE: VIPS). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Vipshop securities between March 22, 2021 through March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than December 13, 2021.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

[click here to join this action]

According to the complaint, Defendants Goldman Sachs Group. and Morgan Stanley traded while in possession of material non-public information and that: (1) Defendants obtained the material non-public information pursuant to their agreements with Archegos Capital Management's ("Archegos") and as a result of their serving as prime brokers of Archegos. (2) Defendants knew, recklessly disregarded, or should have known that they owed a fiduciary duty, or obligation arising from a similar relationship of trust and confidence, to Archegos to keep the information confidential. (3) Nevertheless, while in possession of material, non-public adverse information, Defendants collectively sold billions of dollars worth of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS) shares.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Vipshop class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Vipshop class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]


