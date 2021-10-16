U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,083.80
    +1,295.16 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

VIPS DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Vipshop Holdings Limited Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) shares contemporaneously with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley’s allegedly unlawful trades from March 22, 2021 through and including March 29, 2021 (the “Class Period”) have until December 13, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Tan v. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., No. 21-cv-08413, the Vipshop class action lawsuit. The Vipshop class action lawsuit charges Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Vipshop class action lawsuit was commenced on October 12, 2021 and was filed in the Southern District of New York.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Vipshop class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Vipshop class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 13, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Vipshop class action lawsuit alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold Vipshop shares to public shareholders after confidentially learning that Archegos Capital Management (“Archegos”), a family office with $10 billion under management, failed (or was likely to fail) to meet a margin call, requiring it to fully liquidate its position in Vipshop. The Vipshop class action lawsuit further alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses by trading on this alleged material non-public information. As further alleged by the Vipshop class action lawsuit, according to subsequent media reports, defendants unloaded large block trades consisting of shares of Archegos’ doomed bets, including billions worth of Vipshop securities, late Thursday, March 25, 2021, before the Archegos story reached the public, sending Vipshop’s stock into a complete tailspin.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Vipshop shares during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Vipshop class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Vipshop class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Vipshop class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Vipshop class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • My girlfriend says I should tip waitstaff at restaurants. I say they’re just doing their job, like construction workers and fast-food employees. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • This Is the Biggest Tech Stock Bargain

    Tech stocks have soared since the start of the pandemic. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has more than doubled since bottoming out last March, and some tech stocks have left the index in the dust. If you've owned shares of telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T), you have not done very well.

  • California Scrambles to Find Electricity to Offset Plant Closures

    The state is contending with the coming loss of gas-fired power plants and its last remaining nuclear facility in a planned transition to renewable energy.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 3 EVs That Are Good Long-Term Bets

    Investors interested in electric vehicles have more choices today than ever before. Here are three good ones.

  • J&J Baby Powder Claims Spur Bankruptcy Despite $25 Billion in Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Only two companies in the world can pay their bills so reliably that they wield perfect credit ratings from both S&P and Moody’s. But one of them, Johnson & Johnson, just turned to bankruptcy court to deal with customers who argue the company’s products gave them cancer.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • The 9 best Vanguard funds for retirees

    If you’re retired or on the brink of retirement and you want a relatively simple  low-cost investment that won’t lead you astray, your search should start with Vanguard mutual funds. Vanguard has more than $7 trillion under its management and is the only mutual fund company with a financial structure built to benefit the shareholders in its mutual funds. It should go without saying that Vanguard funds are no-load funds.

  • Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped 3.3% on Friday after retail sales unexpectedly climbed in September. Concerns had been mounting that stubbornly high COVID-19 case counts, the end of enhanced unemployment benefits, and supply chain bottlenecks would conspire to weaken the retail industry's recovery. As the largest e-commerce company and second-biggest retailer (by sales) in the U.S., Amazon stands to benefit from these sales trends as it enters the all-important holiday shopping season.

  • 'Big Short' investor Burry says he's no longer betting against Tesla - CNBC

    Burry's Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing in mid-May it had put options on 800,100 Tesla shares as of the end of the first quarter. Based on Tesla's closing price of $667.93 at the end of the first quarter, the value of that many shares would have been about $534 million. "No, it was a trade," Burry was quoted as saying in an email to CNBC on Friday, when asked whether he was still shorting Tesla.

  • Why Copper Stock Freeport-McMoRan Sizzled This Week

    Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares were on fire this week, popping 14.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A torrid run in metal prices has sparked strong investor interest in the copper stock ahead of the company's quarterly earnings release. The biggest trigger for this stunning price surge is tight global supply, with copper inventories at the London Metal Exchange (LME) tumbling to levels last seen in 1974.

  • The bull case for bank stocks heading into next year

    Kenneth Leon, CFRA Research Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on banks following earnings and looking ahead to next year.

  • The Great Resignation is ripping through the restaurant industry

    Retail isn't alone in feeling the effects of the worker shortage. Here's another.

  • Why the Stock Market Decline Is Over — For Now

    Equities have rebounded from their September swoon, powered by better-than-expected earnings. But a few key risks remain.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) moved higher on Friday, climbing more than 3%. The growth stock's gain was likely fueled both by an upbeat day in the overall market and an analyst's increased price target for the shares. On Friday, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois boosted his price target for Tesla stock from $850 to $950.

  • How to invest in Bitcoin without buying Bitcoin

    Crypto shy, but don’t want to miss out? There are other ways to ride the wave.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Where Is IBM Headed Following Its Spinoff of Kyndryl?

    The old tech firm provided some new long-term projections for what's to come after its structured shake-up in November.

  • MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Bet Doubles to $6 Billion as Price Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. appears to be one of the bigger beneficiaries from the euphoria surrounding the likely launch of Bitcoin ETFs, with the overall value of the company’s holding of the cryptocurrency doubling. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion

  • Virgin Galactic shares tumble nearly 20% after launch delay announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest stock movement from Virgin Galactic.