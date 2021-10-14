U.S. markets closed

VIPS DEADLINE: Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

·3 min read
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) shares contemporaneously with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley's allegedly unlawful trades from March 22, 2021 through and including March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period") have until December 13, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Vipshop class action lawsuit. The Vipshop class action lawsuit charges Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Vipshop class action lawsuit – captioned Tan v. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., No. 21-cv-08413 – was commenced on October 12, 2021 in the Southern District of New York.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Vipshop class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Vipshop class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 13, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Vipshop class action lawsuit alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold Vipshop shares to public shareholders after confidentially learning that Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office with $10 billion under management, failed (or was likely to fail) to meet a margin call, requiring it to fully liquidate its position in Vipshop. The Vipshop class action lawsuit further alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses by trading on this alleged material non-public information. As further alleged by the Vipshop class action lawsuit, according to subsequent media reports, defendants unloaded large block trades consisting of shares of Archegos' doomed bets, including billions worth of Vipshop securities, late Thursday, March 25, 2021, before the Archegos story reached the public, sending Vipshop's stock into a complete tailspin.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Vipshop shares during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Vipshop class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Vipshop class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Vipshop class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Vipshop class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:



Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP


655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101


J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900


jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vips-deadline-vipshop-holdings-ltd-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit-301400954.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

