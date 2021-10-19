U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,107.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,285.75
    -4.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.70
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.55
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.10
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • Vix

    16.31
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1740
    -0.1380 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,822.93
    -308.89 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,446.59
    -5.05 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,213.04
    +187.58 (+0.65%)
     

VIPS NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 /Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIPS) shares contemporaneously with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley's allegedly unlawful trades from March 22, 2021 through and including March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period") have until December 13, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Tan v. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., No. 21-cv-08413, the Vipshop class action lawsuit. The Vipshop class action lawsuit charges Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Vipshop class action lawsuit was commenced on October 12, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Paul A. Crotty.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Vipshop class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Vipshop class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 13, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Vipshop class action lawsuit alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold Vipshop shares to public shareholders after confidentially learning that Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office with $10 billion under management, failed (or was likely to fail) to meet a margin call, requiring it to fully liquidate its position in Vipshop. The Vipshop class action lawsuit further alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses by trading on this alleged material non-public information. As further alleged by the Vipshop class action lawsuit, according to subsequent media reports, defendants unloaded large block trades consisting of shares of Archegos' doomed bets, including billions worth of Vipshop securities, late Thursday, March 25, 2021, before the Archegos story reached the public, sending Vipshop's stock into a complete tailspin.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Vipshop shares during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Vipshop class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Vipshop class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Vipshop class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Vipshop class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

SOURCE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668401/VIPS-NOTICE-Robbins-Geller-Rudman-Dowd-LLP-Announces-that-Vipshop-Holdings-Ltd-Investors-with-Substantial-Losses-Have-Opportunity-to-Lead-Class-Action-Lawsuit

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,0000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Two Crypto-Lending Firms Ordered Shut by New York’s James

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said she ordered two cryptocurrency lending platforms to stop operating in the state, and sent three other platforms letters with questions about their operations.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • 'Hours of my life I'm never going to get back': As offices reopen, workers resist bringing back the commute

    Workers say one of the biggest perks of working from home is skipping the commute and getting hours of their lives back.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • Oil prices fall as weaker China growth, U.S. output stoke demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with Brent down a second straight day, after Chinese data showed slowing economic growth and U.S. factory output dropped in September, raising fresh concerns about demand amid patchy recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude was down by 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.90 a barrel by 0132 GMT after falling 0.6% on Monday. U.S. oil fell 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.11 a barrel, having risen 0.2% in the previous session and nearly 10% this month.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • Why Macy's Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Macy's (NYSE: M) jumped Monday in part due to a report in The Wall Street Journal that Saks Fifth Avenue was aiming to take its e-commerce unit public at a valuation of $6 billion. Since Macy's is one of Saks' closest competitors, that news had investors upping their valuation of Macy's. Macy's market cap ballooned to nearly $9 billion on the news that Saks was aiming for a $6 billion valuation on Saks.com -- triple the $2 billion valuation it gave the unit in March.

  • Albertsons beats Q2 earnings estimates, raises guidance

    Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons CEO, discusses the company's upbeat earnings and strong outlook despite ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • Foxconn, Lordstown Motors' potential partner, launches its own electric vehicles

    Hon Hai Technology Group, the Taiwanese company that has agreed to buy Lordstown Motors' plant near Youngstown, Ohio, introduced its own first electric vehicle models on Monday.

  • Russia Keeps Grip on Gas Supply, Pushing Prices Up in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is keeping a tight grip on Europe’s energy market, opting against sending more natural gas to the continent even after President Vladimir Putin said he was prepared to boost supplies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forc

  • Zillow Won’t Buy Your Home, but Rival Opendoor Might

    (Bloomberg) -- The struggles at Zillow Group Inc. are giving a boost to its less-famous rival Opendoor Technologies Inc.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismShares in the companies moved in opposite directions on Monday:

  • For Britain's chicken farmers, Brexit and COVID brew a perfect storm

    When Nigel Upson checks the plucked chicken carcasses dangling from a rotating line at his poultry plant in England, he sees cash haemorrhaging out of his business from a collision of events that has distressed every part of the farm-to-fork supply chain. Like food manufacturers across Britain, Upson was hit this year by an exodus of eastern European workers who, deterred by Brexit paperwork, left en masse when COVID restrictions lifted, compounding his already soaring cost of feed and fuel. Such is the scale of the hit, he cut output by 10% and hiked wages by 11%, a rise that was immediately matched or bettered by neighbouring employers in the northeast of England.

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • FedEx Teams Up With Aurora and PACCAR to Test Autonomous Linehaul Technology

    This industry-first, three-way collaboration will actively test autonomous operations on parcel routes between Dallas and Houston, TX

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Want to invest in tech, but not a trillion-dollar mega-cap? Consider this motley trio of top tech stocks instead.

  • American Express commits to a future of hybrid work

    American Express commits to a future of hybrid work at the pandemic looks to round the corner.

  • Brent oil futures mark first loss in 3 sessions; natural-gas prices end at a more than 3-week low

    Oil futures take a split path on Monday, with the global benchmark ending lower for the first time in three sessions and the U.S. benchmark significantly paring early gains after both touched multiyear highs.