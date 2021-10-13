U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.97
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2500
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,383.99
    +972.31 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.49
    +11.09 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.33 (-0.32%)
     

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD. (NYSE: VIPS) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vipshop Holdings Ltd.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ("Vipshop" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIPS) from March 22, 2021 through March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)
Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased Vipshop securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Vipshop Holdings Ltd Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

According to the complaint, Defendants Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley traded while in possession of material non-public information and that: (1) Defendants obtained the material non-public information pursuant to their agreements with Archegos Capital Management's ("Archegos") and as a result of their serving as prime brokers of Archegos. (2) Defendants knew, recklessly disregarded, or should have known that they owed a fiduciary duty, or obligation arising from a similar relationship of trust and confidence, to Archegos to keep the information confidential. (3) Nevertheless, while in possession of material, non-public adverse information, Defendants collectively sold billions of dollars' worth of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS) shares.

During one week in late March 2021, investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley traded on inside information by selling large amounts of VIPS stock based on then publicly undisclosed information obtained through their relationship with troubled multi-billion dollar family office Archegos Capital Management.

On this news, shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. stock fell over 37% during the week of March 22, 2021 to March 29, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Vipshop securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/vipshopholdingsltd-vips-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-445/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vipshop-holdings-ltd-nyse-vips-shareholder-class-action-alert-bernstein-liebhard-llp-announces-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-against-vipshop-holdings-ltd-301399777.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Recommended Stories

  • A Look Into the Ownership of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

    While it is evident that the world is heading toward replacing internal combustion, the war for its successor is raging on. One of the aspiring candidates is the hydrogen fuel cell system, developed by the companies such as Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) After soaring as high as US$75 earlier this year, the stock retraced to US$20, showing the ugly side of emerging technology volatility. Yet, the latest optimism seems to be turning the tide.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Jumped on Wednesday

    The growth stock's gain comes as the company unveils a list of new services and features ahead of its CrowdStrike Investor Product Briefing today. On Wednesday morning, CrowdStrike unveiled Falcon XDR, a service that extends the company's endpoint detection and response to work across its entire security stack in real time. "Falcon XDR provides security teams with the data and tools to respond, contain and remediate sophisticated attacks faster," CrowdStrike said in a press release.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best artificial intelligence and robotics stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Machines are becoming smarter everyday. Even chess professionals […]

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • Kyle Bass’s Disastrous Hong Kong Short Got Bannon-Linked Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cat

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

    There are a lot of...interesting stocks on Robinhood's Top 100 list. From Nikola Motors (NASDAQ: NKLA), which is a known fraud with zero revenue and a $4.2 billion market cap, to multiple companies that added "blockchain" to their name to ride the recent excitement in cryptocurrencies, there are a lot of high-risk investments people are making on Robinhood right now. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) are three Robinhood stocks that are great long-term picks.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.