VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS) Surges 45% Yet Its Low P/S Is No Reason For Excitement

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 45% after a shaky period beforehand. Still, the 30-day jump doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders have seen their stock decimated by the 73% share price drop in the last twelve months.

Although its price has surged higher, VIQ Solutions may still look like a strong buying opportunity at present with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x, considering almost half of all companies in the Software industry in Canada have P/S ratios greater than 3.9x and even P/S higher than 14x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

How Has VIQ Solutions Performed Recently?

VIQ Solutions certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

How Is VIQ Solutions' Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, VIQ Solutions would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 29%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 69% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 8.0% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 18% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why VIQ Solutions is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From VIQ Solutions' P/S?

Shares in VIQ Solutions have risen appreciably however, its P/S is still subdued. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As expected, our analysis of VIQ Solutions' analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You need to take note of risks, for example - VIQ Solutions has 5 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

