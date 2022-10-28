U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,617.79
    +333.08 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Vir Biotechnology to Provide Corporate Update and Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
·1 min read
Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The corporate update and financial results will be provided via a press release after market close and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

CONTACT: Contact: Carly Scaduto Senior Director, Media Relations cscaduto@vir.bio +1-314-368-5189


Recommended Stories

  • Gilead Sciences stock surges amid earnings beat and analyst upgrades

    Shares of Gilead Sciences are getting a boost thanks to strong earnings for its third quarter.

  • If GameStop stock goes above $30, ‘you could see something parabolic,’ S3 CEO says

    S3 Partners CEO & Managing Partner Bob Sloan speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about the main ingredient of a short squeeze, whether GameStop stock could soar again, and short positions against major tech companies like Meta.

  • Intel stock jumps after announcing cost cutting plans and layoffs

    Shares of Intel are moving higher after the company announced up to $10 billion in cost reductions through 2025.

  • Why Shares of Nvidia, AMD, and Skyworks Are Rallying Today

    Beaten-down semiconductor stocks rose on better-than-feared results from peers, and positive inflation data helped boost gains further.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged today, sinking as low as 7.2% as of 12:47 p.m. ET. A huge price cut from an analyst amid a jarring sell-off in Chinese stocks sent Nio shares plunging. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao has slashed Nio stock's price target to $19 a share, as reported by The Fly.

  • Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8

    Twitter's stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes a day after Elon Musk completed the company's takeover after a lengthy ordeal late Thursday. "The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a)," the filing reads.

  • Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

    Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal policy, received a "golden parachute" clause in Twitter's merger with Musk's X Holdings.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Oil earnings: Exxon posts record profit, Chevron tops estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Exxon and Chevron.&nbsp;

  • Another Fed jumbo rate hike is expected next week and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Market Does a Head Fake and the Fed Can't Be Happy About It

    A big runup into the Fed decision is going to create a very dangerous technical setup for the bulls.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Still Looks Very Healthy

    This year, the bear market bludgeoned shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). The hospital owner's stock price has plummeted 45%, partly due to the impact that rising interest rates could have on its ability to expand. The sell-off has driven the dividend yield of this real estate investment trust (REIT) up over 10%.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Zoomed Nearly 6% Higher Today

    After market hours on Thursday, Inovio revealed that it has discontinued its self-funded development of INO-4800 as a heterologous booster vaccine aimed at blocking the coronavirus. This followed a "comprehensive" review of various factors connected to the program and the state of the company, including its portfolio and current market conditions. In its press release announcing the cancellation, Inovio's CEO Jacqueline Shea provided more details about the company's move.

  • What's in the Offing for Energy Transfer (ET) in Q3 Earnings?

    Energy Transfer's (ET) third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from its fee-based earnings and the commissioning of new pipeline projects, allowing it to export more volumes.

  • Why Tesla Shares Are Ending the Week on a High Note

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are ending a good week on a positive note. While the overall market is also surging today, there's a good explanation for why Tesla shares would move higher today. It was inevitable that Tesla would be caught up in the drama surrounding CEO Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.

  • What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q3 Earnings?

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) third-quarter results reflect lower-than-expected client segment revenues due to reduced processor shipments resulting from a weaker-than-expected PC market.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Worth Betting on Now?

    Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • U.S. data brings some encouraging signs for inflation-weary Fed

    Some hints that U.S. price pressures are beginning to ease even as overall inflation remains high could encourage Federal Reserve policymakers to opt for smaller interest rate increases after they deliver a fourth straight supersized hike next week. While the Commerce Department reported on Friday that underlying inflation pressures remained stubbornly high last month, the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index showed a considerable slowdown in private-sector wage growth in the third quarter - it rose 1.2% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter - suggesting the likelihood of a scenario of ever-rising wages pushing prices higher may be receding. Fed policymakers are keenly attentive to the ECI as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.

  • 11 Popular Penny Stocks On Robinhood

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best penny stocks trending on Robinhood. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Popular Penny Stocks On Robinhood. There are various reasons why an investor might want to invest in penny stocks. Apart from being easy on the pockets, […]

  • Why Rumble Stock Is Absolutely Crushing the Market This Week

    Shares of video platform Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) are up a whopping 63% this week, as of 2:10 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Helping boost its full-week gains, Rumble stock was also up 15% on Friday alone even though there wasn't any real news from the company. Regarding concrete news from the company, there were two official Rumble press releases this week.