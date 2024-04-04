Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR), a company focused on the research and development of treatments for serious infectious diseases, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Backer De sold 72,995 shares of the company on April 3, 2024.Backer De has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 72,995 shares and purchasing none. This latest transaction continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for Vir Biotechnology Inc, which has seen 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Vir Biotechnology Inc CEO Backer De Sells 72,995 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc were trading at $9.46, giving the company a market cap of $1.278 billion.Regarding the stock's valuation, Vir Biotechnology Inc is currently trading with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.9, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $1.93.

Vir Biotechnology Inc CEO Backer De Sells 72,995 Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

