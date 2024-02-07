Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 11%

Today is shaping up negative for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from eight analysts covering Vir Biotechnology is for revenues of US$47m in 2024, implying a sizeable 61% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$52m of revenue in 2024. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Vir Biotechnology, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$26.38, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 53% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 55% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Vir Biotechnology is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Vir Biotechnology going forwards.

