U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.55
    +17.83 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,416.99
    +102.32 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,501.91
    +68.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.00
    -13.36 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.07
    -1.86 (-2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0050 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4080
    -0.0640 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,321.23
    +3,991.76 (+7.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,330.36
    +67.26 (+5.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the H. C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, is scheduled to present at the H. C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

The Company has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investors page of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investors website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

CONTACT: Contacts: Investors Heather Armstrong VP, Investor Relations harmstrong@vir.bio +1-415-915-4228 Media Cara Miller VP, Corporate Communications cmiller@vir.bio +1-415-941-6746


Recommended Stories

  • Voyager Therapeutics stock rockets after license option deal with Pfizer that could be valued at $630 million

    Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. rocketed 38.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, after closing at a record low in the previous session, after the gene therapy company announced a license option agreement with Pfizer Inc. that could valued at more than $600 million. Trading volume spiked up to 3.9 million shares ahead of the open, which compares with the full-day average of about 173,000 shares. The agreement allows Pfizer to exercise options to license novel capsids generated from Voyager's RN

  • Voyager Therapeutics Stock Had Been Beaten Down. Here’s Why It’s Soaring.

    Shares of a small biotech called Voyager Therapeutics surged after the company said Pfizer had licensed access to its gene therapy technology in a deal worth up to $630 million.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Why Affirm Stock Jumped 15% Today

    Over the past few months, buy now, pay later specialist Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) has struck up partnerships with Amazon, with Shopify, and with Walmart. USA Today broke this story, reporting today that Target has inked partnerships with Affirm and with Australian BNPL company Sezzle to help its customers "take advantage of our best deals." Affirm will be offered as an option for customers spending more than $100 on a purchase at Target.

  • Moderna: On Track to Meet Targets, Says Analyst

    Further validating Moderna’s (MRNA) already highly successful Covid-19 vaccine program, on Tuesday the company announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had given the go ahead for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273 (Spikevax), to be administered to severely immunocompromised individuals over the age of 12 years old. The booster shot is to be given at least 28 days after the second dose. “The authorization by the EMA, following FDA-authorization, and data published last mont

  • Moderna Is Down 12%. Is It Time to Buy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been a stock market favorite ever since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Moderna shares have dropped about 12% since the start of the month. All of Moderna's product revenue comes from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why Airlines Stocks Are Falling Today

    On Wednesday, a pair of airline stocks were downgraded by a leading Wall Street analyst. The whole sector is selling off as a result, with shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) leading the way down about 5% each in midday trading. Airline stocks have experienced some turbulence of late, caught between investors bullish on a post-pandemic economic recovery and those who are worried about whether the pandemic is really over, among other issues.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Constellation Brands' earnings miss, Palantir wins major army contract, NFLX closes at all-time high

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers including Netflix, Constellation Brands, and Palantir.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • Cathie Wood to Move Investment Manager ARK to Florida

    The asset-management firm plans to close its New York headquarters this month and relocate to the Sunshine State.

  • Palantir Stock Got a Lift From an Army Contract. Bears Say Not So Fast.

    Palantir got a lift after the software firm won an Army contract. Analysts with Sell ratings on the stock are unmoved.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Plummeting After a 21% Jump in September

    Lordstown Motors' (NASDAQ: RIDE) trucks might still be months away from hitting the roads, but the once-hot electric vehicle stock has shifted into reverse again: Shares have slumped by 34.8% so far in October after rallying by 21.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lordstown Motors entered September on a strong note after the company announced the appointment of new CEO, Daniel Ninivaggi, in late August. Investors had high hopes that Ninivaggi would get things moving in the right direction again after Lordstown Motors' founder and chief financial officer left abruptly in June following an investigation into allegedly inflated preorder numbers for the Endurance pickup, and the company said it was running severely short of cash.

  • Why is Intuitive Surgical Trending?

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has been in the spotlight lately, with its 3:1 stock split taking effect on October 5. Also, ISRG received a downgrade from a renowned Wall Street firm on October 1, which sent the shares spiraling down. Shares were down 1.3% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Intuitive Surgical manufactures minimally invasive robotic-assisted products to improve the clinical outcomes of patients, most notably with the da Vinci surgical system. ISRG has a market cap of

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeARK is closing its New York office permanently at the end of October a