U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.51 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.09 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.50
    +29.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0124 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    +0.0180 (+1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8800
    -1.5120 (-1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,941.37
    -2.87 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    +3.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Viracta Therapeutics Announces First Clinical Response in Epstein-Barr Virus-Positive (EBV+) Solid Tumor Setting and Outlines Key 2023 Clinical Objectives

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
·7 min read
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Partial response (PR) observed in third dose level of the Phase 1b dose escalation study of Nana-val in EBV+ recurrent/metastatic (R/M) nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC); enrollment into forth dose level is ongoing

Anticipates clinical program updates from pivotal NAVAL-1 study in EBV+ relapsed/refractory (R/R) lymphoma and Phase 1b/2 trial in EBV+ R/M NPC and other advanced EBV+ solid tumors over 2023

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments of over $90 million at year-end 2022 provide anticipated runway into late 2024

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced new clinical data from the Phase 1b/2 trial of Nana-val in patients with EBV+ R/M NPC and other EBV+ solid tumors and outlined its key 2023 clinical objectives.

“We begin 2023 with important new data from our advanced EBV-positive solid tumor trial. A partial response at this point in the dose escalation phase is highly encouraging, particularly given the safety data to-date and the lack of dose-limiting toxicities in the first three dose levels. We are now enrolling patients into the trial’s fourth dose level, with a further update expected after the completion of the dose escalation portion of the study,” said Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta. “Combined with our Phase 1b/2 results in lymphoma, these early data in recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma support our ambition to develop Nana-val as a tumor-agnostic therapy for EBV-associated cancers, particularly in indications of high unmet medical need. Seeing our first clinical response outside of lymphoma gives us confidence as we work toward our 2023 objectives in solid tumors, which include establishing a recommended Phase 2 dose and exploring Nana-val in additional EBV-positive solid tumor indications. We believe our team, clinical strategy and strong balance sheet leave us well positioned to advance Nana-val’s development through multiple milestones in both the lymphoma and solid tumor settings in 2023 and beyond.”

New Phase 1b data on Nana-val in patients with EBV+ R/M NPC

  • One PR and one disease progression were reported in evaluable patients in the third dose level

  • Preliminary safety data from the first three dose levels was previously presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress (ESMO-IO) in December 2022, showing Nana-val was well-tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities

  • Enrollment in the fourth dose level is ongoing

Key 2023 Clinical Objectives

Nana-val in patients with EBV+ R/R lymphoma

  • Pivotal NAVAL-1 study open for enrollment at more than 60 sites globally; the study footprint is expected to expand further in 2023

  • Anticipate providing an update on NAVAL-1’s first lymphoma subtype that may advance from Stage 1 to Stage 2 in the first half of 2023

  • Expect to provide additional updates from other lymphoma subtype(s) throughout 2023

Nana-val in patients with advanced EBV+ solid tumors

  • Anticipate completion of the Phase 1b dose escalation portion of the trial and selection of the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) in 2023

  • Anticipate initiating the Phase 2 randomized expansion portion of the trial, designed to evaluate Nana-val at the RP2D with or without pembrolizumab in patients with EBV+ R/M NPC, in the second half of 2023

  • Anticipate initiating the exploratory Phase 1b cohort designed to evaluate Nana-val at the RP2D in other EBV+ solid tumors in the second half of 2023

Cash Position and Anticipated Runway
Viracta strengthened its balance sheet by exercising its option to draw the $20 million tranche from its non-dilutive $50 million credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Oxford Finance LLC (Oxford). Viracta intends to use this additional capital to support Nana-val’s development in EBV+ R/M NPC and to explore its potential in other advanced EBV+ solid tumor indications. As a result, Viracta ended 2022 with over $90 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, and has an anticipated cash runway into late 2024.

About Nana-val (Nanatinostat and Valganciclovir)
Nanatinostat is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed by Viracta. Nanatinostat is selective for specific isoforms of Class I HDACs, which are key to inducing viral genes that are epigenetically silenced in Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated malignancies. Nanatinostat is currently being investigated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an all-oral combination therapy, Nana-val, in various subtypes of EBV-associated malignancies. Ongoing trials include a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial in multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory EBVlymphoma (NAVAL-1) as well as a multinational Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Viracta’s lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational, open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its “Kick and Kill” approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the details, timeline and expected progress for Viracta's ongoing and anticipated trials and updates regarding the same, including the Phase 1b/2 trial of Nana-val in EBV+ solid tumors. Risks and uncertainties related to Viracta that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to: Viracta's ability to successfully enroll patients in and complete its ongoing and planned clinical trials; Viracta's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, including all oral combinations of nanatinostat and valganciclovir; the timing of initiation of Viracta's planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Viracta's clinical trials; previous preclinical and clinical results may not be predictive of future clinical results; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; Viracta's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of Viracta's product candidates; Viracta's ability to manufacture or supplying nanatinostat, valganciclovir and pembrolizumab for clinical testing; Viracta's ability to identify additional products or product candidates with significant commercial potential; developments and projections relating to Viracta's competitors and its industry; the impact of government laws and regulations; Viracta's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and Viracta's estimates regarding future expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing in the future.

These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant economic uncertainty. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Viracta's reports and other documents that Viracta has filed, or will file, with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. Viracta assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashleigh Barreto
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
abarreto@viracta.com

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCED AS EXCLUSIVE HOME TO "HARRY: THE INTERVIEW" IN CANADA

    Paramount+ announced today that it will be the exclusive home in Canada of HARRY: THE INTERVIEW. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will talk in-depth to Tom Bradby, journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter, covering a range of subjects including his personal relationships, never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his mother, Diana, and a look ahead at his future.

  • Conviction Eludes Emerging-Market Rebound as Pain Points Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- The odds of an economic revival in China and a Federal Reserve pivot this year are underpinning the hopes of emerging-market bulls. The stage is set, they say, for a much overdue broad rally in the asset class.Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Ne

  • New Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi Will Be Out of Reach for Most Patients

    Medicare won’t pay for the drug unless patients are enrolled in government-sanctioned trials—and no such studies are under way or planned.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

    After all, many currently well-established companies were once small- or mid-cap stocks. Axsome Therapeutics is a mid-cap drugmaker coming off a solid performance in 2022, during which its shares more than doubled. The company could carry this momentum into this year.

  • 2 Risky Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Today And Hold For 5 Years

    Both are hoping to use the latest gene editing technology to make the lucrative therapies of tomorrow.

  • This Pharma Presents a Potential 'Lose-Win' Situation for Patients and Investors

    Two in five Americans are obese. Treatments that target obesity directly could be the next blockbuster pharma category.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    While the healthcare industry may not seem at first glance like the most exciting place to invest your cash, it has proven to be one of the most resilient sectors for investing. Healthcare companies tend to supply the products and services that consumers need no matter what is happening with the market or the economy. If you are looking to add cash to more fantastic healthcare stocks in the month of January, here are two no-brainer buys that can enrich your portfolio over the long term.

  • Immunome enters into a cancer drug collaboration with AbbVie worth up to $2.8B

    Exton-based Immunome will receive a $30 million upfront payment – and has the potential to earn as much as an additional $2.8 billion – under a partnership it formed with a North Chicago pharmaceutical company to identify up to 10 novel targets to treat solid tumors. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM) could get up to $120 million per target, tied to product development, plus an additional $70 million in platform access payments. Purnanand Sarma, CEO of Immunome, said the deal demonstrates the strengths of his company's human B cell drug-discovery engine.

  • It’s Pharma Time: Why Merck and Lilly Are Buys, but Not Pfizer.

    With rates rising, biotech has faded. Investors have favored the pharma stalwarts. Bank of America’s drug analyst Geoff Meacham runs through the one’s to watch and a few to avoid. Plus: Could it be another banner year for Devon Energy?

  • Is NovoCure a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Successful clinical trial results recently pushed this stock more than 68% higher overnight -- but what about the road ahead?

  • Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time

    After having pancreatic cancer twice, Charles Czajkowski is dedicating the rest of his life to raising awareness of the early symptoms

  • Two Covid-era biotech IPOs — Spruce and Graphite Bio — see stock head in different directions

    It's been an up-and-down week for Bay Area life sciences stocks as health care executives start to flow into San Francisco for the 41st annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

  • Biogen Stock Surges After Alzheimer's Approval

    U.S. health regulators [have approved](https://www.wsj.com/articles/new-alzheimers-drug-approved-by-fda-promises-to-slow-disease-11673032312?mod=hp_lead_pos4) Biogen's new Alzheimer's disease drug, and stockholders are reaping the rewards. Biogen shares were recently up 6% shortly after trading resumed on Friday; the stock had been halted shortly before word of the approval became public. Shares of Eli Lilly, which has similar drugs under development, were up 1.5% on Friday.

  • Genetics, Alzheimer's And AI — Why 2023 Could Be The Year For Biotech Stocks

    If there's one biotech area to watch in 2023, it's genetic medicine, like CRISPR. But other trends also point to a big year for biotech stocks.

  • China’s Covid wave threatens another snarl of U.S. medical supply chain

    As Covid surges across China, the U.S. risks falling short of medical supplies as that country struggles to keep factories running and goods flowing out.

  • Alternative Approach cancer treatment in Tijuana

    Just a few minutes from the Tijuana-San Diego border, you’ll find a medical center with non-invasive alternative treatments

  • How Walgreens will convert pharmacy space to grow a clinical trial business

    Walgreens is competing with CVS and Walmart to enter the clinical trial space at a time when attention on the industry has spiked amid concerns of a lack of diversity of trial participants.

  • 14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

    A pancreatic Cancer UK specialist nurse outlines easy-to-ignore signs of the disease

  • Analyst Report: CureVac N.V.

    CureVac is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that is developing vaccines and therapies using messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). The company was founded in 2000 and had its initial public offering in August 2020. CureVac is collaborating with GlaxoSmithKline to develop a second-generation COVID-19 vaccine. CureVac’s first attempt to develop a COVID-19 vaccine did not have sufficient efficacy data, and its trials were discontinued in October 2021. The company’s other pipeline candidates include mRNA vaccines for influenza, rabies, and malaria. Additionally, CureVac is in the early stages of development for oncology and molecular therapies spanning tumors, liver, ocular, and lung diseases.

  • The Best Leg Exercises to Build a Stronger, More Muscular Lower Body

    If you want to pack size, strength, and muscle onto your hamstrings, glutes, and quads, then start integrating these exercises into your leg day training.