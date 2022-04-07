U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company leadership is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Webcasts" at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1) as well as a multinational, open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashleigh Barreto
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
abarreto@viracta.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viracta-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-21st-annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference-301520133.html

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

