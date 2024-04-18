Viral post misrepresents McConnell's net worth, falsely links to insider trading | Fact check

The claim: Mitch McConnell used insider trading to accumulate net worth of $125 million

A Feb. 25 Instagram video (direct link, archive link) shows a man talking about the finances of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"Congressman Mitch McConnell's net worth before getting elected was just $3 million," the man says. "Now it's over $125 million. ... So where is all this money coming from? One of the most popular methods that politicians use to get rich is using insider information to trade the stock market."

The man then references his website, which he says contains information about politicians' stock trading.

The post garnered more than 10,000 likes in less than two months.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

McConnell's net worth is nowhere near $125 million, according to his publicly available financial disclosures. His net worth spiked in 2008 because of an inheritance gifted to him and his wife, not insider trading.

Post exaggerates McConnell's wealth

McConnell, like all other congressmen, must file annual financial disclosures listing his sources of income, liabilities and assets within a broad range, making it possible to estimate his net worth through the years. Precise figures aren't available, however, since values are listed as, for example, "$100,001 to $250,000."

The Ethics in Government Act also requires the records to be destroyed after six years, so government sites no longer list the filings from when McConnell was first elected in 1984.

But the available records don't line up with the claimed net worth of $3 million coming into office.

The financial disclosure from 1989 shows McConnell had assets of up to $440,000 (if one adds the high end of each range), but also liabilities of up to $515,000, according to a 1990 Associated Press story. McConnell's 2001 disclosure, retained by Legistorm, showed assets of about $1 million, with the only liability a mortgage under his wife's name.

The most recent disclosure from 2022 shows his net worth remains well short of $125 million, though his finances have significantly changed. The report lists McConnell as the sole owner of up to $3.4 million in assets, with up to $36 million in assets jointly owned with his wife, Elaine Chao. His wife also is listed as the sole owner of another $22 million in assets.

There's no evidence that growth is from insider training − most is a well-publicized inheritance.

The minority leader's net worth remained relatively stagnant for years until 2008, when he and Chao received an inheritance from her mother's will, according to Forbes. The will directed $2 million to Chao and her sisters, and her father later gifted Chao and McConnell more on top of that. The exact size of the inheritance remains unclear, but McConnell's 2008 financial disclosure lists a money market fund worth between $5 million and $25 million, the same range the largest fund is listed at in McConnell's 2022 filing.

Story continues

Forbes said the couple invested the inheritance into the stock market as Chao expanded her career by joining the board of several companies and being appointed transportation secretary by former President Donald Trump.

Fact check: Viral post baselessly claims Ocasio-Cortez has a net worth of $29 million

The website advertised by the Instagram user charges a monthly subscription for "strategic trading courses" and stock trading alerts, which it says in a disclaimer at the bottom of the page are "strictly for educational purposes," and do not serve as investment advice.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mitch McConnell's net worth nowhere near $125 million | Fact check