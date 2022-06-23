U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

The viral vaccine cell culture media market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, during 2022-2035, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis Private Limited
·4 min read
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Roots Analysis Private Limited

The recent surge in demand for vaccines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has served to facilitate a strong case for organizations to opt for cell culture media for the development and manufacturing of large quantities of vaccines

London, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media Market, 2022–2035 report to its list of offerings.

Vaccine production is a highly regulated and challenging process; specifically, the production of viral components or whole viruses further adds to the complexity. Additionally, it is paramount for vaccine cultures to be devoid of any contamination and be highly effective. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, pharma and biotech companies are gradually adopting viral vaccine cell culture media for the manufacturing of vaccines.

To order this 175+ page report, which features 80+ figures and 100+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/viral-vaccine-cell-culture-media-market.html

Key Market Insights
Presently, more than 80 viral vaccine cell culture media are offered by multiple players
This segment of the industry is dominated by the presence of large players (more than 200 employees) and start-ups / small players (2-50 employees), which collectively represent more than 75% of the total viral vaccine cell culture media developers. In addition, about 35% of the firms were founded post 2010.

70% of the cell culture media are intended to support suspension cell culture
Serum free media has emerged as the most preferred option for suspension cell culture, featuring more than 65% of the overall viral vaccine cell culture media. This is followed by animal free media (38%) and protein free media (17%), which is preferred for suspension cell cultures

Multiple initiatives dedicated to viral vaccine cell culture media have been reported, since 2015
More than 55% of the overall expansions were focused on new facility expansions. Further, partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of over 38%, between 2015 and 2021. Acquisitions emerged as the most popular type of partnership model adopted by industry stakeholders (59%).

Over 125 vaccine developers and contract manufacturers are potential strategic partners for viral vaccine cell culture media developers
Around 40% of the vaccine developers and contract manufacturers are based in North America, followed by those located in Asia-Pacific and RoW (31%). In addition, 38% of vaccine developers and contract manufacturers are established players (companies established before 2000).

2,800+ patents have been filed / granted for viral vaccine cell culture media, till 2021
Based on the intellectual property distribution across the world, R&D activity related to viral vaccine cell culture media is largely concentrated in the US (50%). Further, majority of the patents in this field were filed by industry players (58%).

Global demand for viral vaccines is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.5%, during 2022-2035
The clinical demand for viral vaccine is projected to increase at a CAGR of 2.6%. Further, the demand for viral vaccines in Asia-Pacific is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.4%.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to capture over 65% of the market share, in 2035
In terms of type of cell culture, the current market is driven by suspension cell cultures (65%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, based on scale of operation, commercial operations are expected to capture the majority of the revenue share (90%) of the overall market in 2035.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/viral-vaccine-cell-culture-media-market/request-sample.html 

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the key players engaged in the development of viral vaccine cell culture media?

  • Which type of cell culture is most commonly offered by viral vaccine cell culture media developers?

  • What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

  • What is the relative competitiveness of different viral vaccine cell culture media?

  • Who are the most likely partners for vaccine cell culture media developers?

  • What are the key challenges currently faced by stakeholders in this industry?

  • What are the anticipated future trends related to viral vaccine cell culture media developers?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the viral vaccine cell culture media market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of Cell Culture

  • Adherent Cell Culture

  • Suspension Cell Culture

Type of Cell Culture Media

  • Animal Component Free Media

  • Protein Free Media

  • Serum Free Media

Scale of Operation

  • Clinical

  • Commercial

Type of End-User

  • Industry Players

  • Non-Industry Players

Key Geographical Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World

The report includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its financial information, product portfolios and an informed future outlook.

  • Creative Biolabs

  • Jianshun Biosciences

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Merck

  • Sartorius

  • Xell

  • ATZ labs

  • OPM Biosciences

For additional details, please visit 
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/viral-vaccine-cell-culture-media-market.html or write to us on sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

  1. Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems Market (4th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  2. Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  3. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Market (3rd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

CONTACT: Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis


