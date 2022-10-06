U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,773.00
    -21.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,165.00
    -145.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,559.25
    -64.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.50
    -11.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.62
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.10
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9892
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.06
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6730
    +0.0630 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,135.22
    +28.44 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.77
    -0.64 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.48
    -18.14 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Cell & Gene Therapies Priming Sector for Substantial Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Scale of Operation, Type of Vector, Application Area, Therapeutic Area, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the increasing number of cell and gene therapies being developed and launched for a wide range of therapeutic areas, these modalities are on their way to become one of the highest valued markets in the biopharmaceutical domain. In fact, in 2021, cell and gene therapy developers raised capital worth more than USD 20 billion, registering an increase of 19% from the amount raised in 2020 (~USD 17 billion).

It is worth highlighting that, in February 2022, the USFDA approved second CAR-T therapy, CARVYKTIT, developed by Johnson and Johnson, which can be used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Additionally, close to 1,500 clinical trials are being conducted, globally, for the evaluation of cell and gene therapies. Over time, it has been observed that the clinical success of these therapies relies on the design and type of gene delivery vector used (in therapy development and / or administration). At present, several innovator companies are actively engaged in the development / production of viral vectors and / or non-viral vectors for cell and gene therapies.

In this context, it is worth mentioning that, over the past few years, multiple viral vector and non-viral vector based vaccine candidates have been developed against COVID-19 (caused by novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2) and oncological disorders; this is indicative of lucrative opportunities for companies that have the required capabilities for viral vector manufacturing and gene therapy manufacturing.

The viral vector manufacturing and non-viral vector manufacturing landscape features a mix of industry players (well-established companies, mid-sized firms and start-ups / small companies), as well as several academic institutes. It is worth highlighting that several companies that have the required capabilities and facilities to manufacture vectors for both in-house requirements and offer contract services (primarily to ensure the optimum use of their resources and open up additional revenue generation opportunities) have emerged in this domain.

Further, in order to produce more effective and affordable vectors, several stakeholders are integrating various novel technologies; these technologies are likely to improve the scalability and quality of the resultant therapy. In addition, this industry has also witnessed a significant increase in the partnership and expansion activities over the past few years, with several companies having been acquired by the larger firms. Given the growing demand for interventions that require genetic modification, the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market is poised to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future.

Scope of the Report

The "Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market (5th Edition) by Scale of Operation (Preclinical, Clinical and Commercial), Type of Vector (AAV Vector, Adenoviral Vector, Lentiviral Vector, Retroviral Vector, Plasmid DNA and Others), Application Area (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy and Vaccine), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, Rare Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Sensory Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Musco-skeletal Disorders, Blood Disorders, Immunological Diseases, and Others), and Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MENA, Latin America and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report features an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of vector and gene therapy manufacturing, focusing on contract manufacturers, as well as companies having in-house manufacturing facilities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. VIRAL VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. PLASMID DNA AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE

6. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE

7. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN NORTH AMERICA

10. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE

11. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

12. OTHER KEY PLAYERS

13. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS

14. RECENT EXPANSIONS

15. STRATEGIC PARTNER ANALYSIS

16. EMERGING VECTORS

17. KEY INSIGHTS

18. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

19. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

20. DEMAND ANALYSIS

21. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

22. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

23. KEY DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

24. SURVEY ANALYSIS

25. CONCLUDING REMARKS

26. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

Companies Mentioned

  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics

  • AavantiBio

  • Abbott

  • AbbVie

  • Abeona Therapeutics

  • Abintus Bio

  • apceth Biopharma

  • Applied Biological Materials

  • Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

  • Applied Viromics

  • Arcellx

  • ArcticZymes Technologies

  • Areta International

  • Aruvant Sciences

  • ASC Therapeutics

  • AskBio

  • Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

  • Astellas Pharma

  • AstraZeneca

  • Atara Biotherapeutics

  • Atlantic Bio GMP (subsidiary of Atlanpole Biotherapies)

  • Atsena Therapeutics

  • Audentes Therapeutics (acquired by Astella Pharma)

  • Aurora Biopharma

  • Autolus Therapeutics

  • Avantor

  • Avecia Biologics

  • Avid Bioservices

  • AVROBIO

  • Axovant Gene Therapies

  • Bamboo Therapeutics

  • Batavia Biosciences

  • Baylor College of Medicine

  • BCM Families Foundation

  • Biological E.

  • Beam Therapeutics

  • Beckman Research Institute

  • Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology

  • Beijing Doing Biomedical

  • Beijing HuiNengAn Biotech

  • Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology

  • Beijing Mario Biotech

  • Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology

  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

  • Benitec Biopharma

  • BIA Separations (Acquired by Sartorius)

  • Bioceltech Therapeutics

  • 97. BioCentriq (Acquired by GC)

  • Biogen

  • Bio-Gene Technology

  • BioInvent International

  • BioMarin Pharmaceuticals

  • Biomay

  • Biomiga

  • Bionic Sight

  • BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Service (formerly known as Eufects)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • BioReliance

  • BioVec Pharma

  • Bioverativ

  • Biovian

  • BioVision

  • Blue Sky BioServices (subsidiary of LakePharma)

  • bluebird bio (formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals)

  • BMS

  • Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

  • BoYuan RunSheng Pharma

  • Brain Neurotherapy Bio

  • Brammer Bio (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific)

  • Brazilian Biosciences National Laboratory (LNBio)

  • Bristol Myers Squibb

  • Cabaletta Bio

  • Caltech

  • Cambridge Gene Therapy

  • Candel Therapeutics

  • Capsugel

  • Carina Biotech

  • Carmine Therapeutics

  • CARsgen Therapeutics

  • Cartesian Therapeutics

  • Casey Eye Institute

  • Castle Creek Biosciences

  • Catalent Biologics

  • Celgene

  • Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

  • Cell Biolabs

  • Cellectis

  • CellGenTech

  • Cellular Biomedicine Group

  • Cellvec

  • Celonic

  • Celsion

  • Celyad Oncology

  • Center for Breakthrough Medicines

  • Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine

  • Centre for Process Innovation

  • CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

  • CG Oncology

  • Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI)

  • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

  • China Immunotech Biotechnology

  • Choroideremia Research Foundation

  • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

  • City of Hope

  • Clean Cells

  • Clino

  • Cobra Biologics (acquired by Charles River Laboratories)

  • Cognate BioServices (acquired by Charles River Laboratories)

  • CombiGene

  • Copernicus Therapeutics

  • Cornell University

  • Creative Biogene

  • Creative Biolabs

  • CSL Behring

  • Cytiva (formerly known as GE Healthcare Life Sciences)

  • CytoMed Therapeutics

  • Cytovance Biologics

  • Daiichi Sankyo

  • Decibel

  • Delphi Genetics

  • Denali Therapeutics

  • DINAQOR

  • DNAtrix

  • Duke University

  • Durham

  • Dyno Therapeutics

  • Editas Medicine

  • ElevateBio

  • Elixirgen Scientific

  • Emendo Biotherapeutics

  • Emergent Biosolutions

  • Emory University School of Medicine

  • enGene

  • Epeius Biotechnologies

  • Errant Gene Therapeutics

  • ERYTECH Pharma

  • ESCO Aster

  • Esteve

  • eTheRNA immunotherapies

  • EUFETS

  • Eureka Biotechnology

  • Eurofins Genomics

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • ExcellGene

  • Exothera

  • Expression Therapeutics

  • Eyevensys

  • Fate Therapeutics

  • FerGene

  • FIMA

  • FinVector (formerly Ark Therapeutics)

  • Five Prime Therapeutics

  • Flash Therapeutics

  • Flexion Therapeutics

  • Florida Biologix

  • Formula Pharmaceuticals

  • Fortress Biotech

  • Fosun Pharma

  • Foundation Fighting Blindness

  • Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine

  • Freeline Therapeutics

  • Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

  • Fundamenta Therapeutics

  • G-CON Manufacturing

  • GE Healthcare Life Sciences

  • GEG Tech

  • Genable Technologies

  • Genecopoeia

  • GeneCure Biotechnologies

  • GeneDetect

  • GeneImmune Biotechnology

  • Genelux

  • GeneMedicine

  • Genenta Science

  • GeneOne Life Science

  • Genethon

  • Hemera Biosciences

  • Henan Hualong Biotechnology

  • Herantis Pharma

  • Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions

  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2zdyx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Here’s What Goldman to UBS Say About Oil After Big OPEC+ Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ alliance agreed to its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic in Vienna on Wednesday, a move that drew a swift rebuke from the US and prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to increase its price forecast for global benchmark Brent crude this quarter.Here’s what leading analysts have to say about the oil market after the group pledged to slash daily output by 2 million barrels from November:Morgan Stanley“Brent will find its way to $100 a barrel quicker than we

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Costco Shares the Secrets Behind One of Its Biggest Deals

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • 4 Biotechs to Watch Amid Rising Prominence of Gene Therapies

    Here we discuss four biotech companies, CRSP, EDIT, SRPT and BEAM, which have the potential to gain from their promising gene therapy pipeline candidates.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Surges On Update For Strong Q3

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock surged Wednesday after it signaled natural gas prices would support already strong third-quarter expectations. Despite steep growth estimates, the energy giant projects it will not match its record profits from Q2 as oil prices have retreated along with refining and chemical segment profits. Exxon reported its operating profit could come in at around $11 billion in...

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • Bluebird Bio's 2nd Approval Doesn't Guarantee Survival

    Fewer still earn multiple regulatory approvals. Bluebird Bio is one of the lucky exceptions after earning FDA approval for Zynteglo and Skysona in the third quarter. An exodus of executives, a precariously low cash position, and a fierce competitive landscape suggest the gene therapy pioneer still may not live up to expectations.

  • Apple's manufacturing moves away from China are a drop in the ocean

    Apple is slowly moving manufacturing away from China.

  • These 2 Blue-Chip Energy Stocks Jumped Wednesday Despite the Falling Market

    Investors got a little fear back on Wednesday, although the major market indexes ended the day well off their lows. Bond yields also moved higher, reversing course and reminding investors that the bear market hasn't proven itself to be over just yet. Energy stocks got a boost on Wednesday as oil prices moved higher by about $1.50 per barrel to finish above the $88 mark.

  • OPEC Production Cuts Could Have Major Political Fallout

    President Biden has had to deal with a lot in the first two years of his presidency. Between the pandemic, inflation, and a war in Eastern Europe that has no signs of abating anytime soon, the President has had a lot on his plate. Arguably the biggest part of the meal he needs to get his hands on is gas prices, however, and this week he found out that the oil cartel OPEC+ won't be lending him a helping hand anytime soon.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley sees tighter oil market ahead, ups Q1 forecasts

    OPEC+, which groups members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, agreed to cut their output target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) at a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday after spending most of the last two years adding back production slashed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Morgan Stanley raised its first-quarter 2023 Brent price forecast to $100 per barrel from $95 per barrel, noting: "Brent will find its way to $100 per barrel quicker than we estimated before."

  • Tyson Foods moves corporate jobs to Arkansas in latest blow to Chicago

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc is joining other corporate heavyweights in moving jobs out of Illinois. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales said on Wednesday it will relocate all corporate employees from offices in Chicago and suburban Downers Grove, along with those in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. It is the latest shakeup for Tyson, which has about 1,000 corporate employees in the Chicago-area and South Dakota offices.

  • SEC opposes motions from two firms seeking to back Ripple in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to motions from two firms that had requested to file amicus briefs in support of Ripple Labs Inc., in the lawsuit that the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple. See related article: Two firms seek to weigh in on XRP lawsuit between SEC, Ripple Fast facts […]

  • Brace yourself for nasty surprises from the financial system

    Don’t get me wrong, Credit Suisse has got problems. But if we are looking for what might go pop as the financial system convulses in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility, we should probably look elsewhere.

  • Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to 3 scientists who made molecules ‘click’ together

    Three scientists were jointly awarded this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to design better medicines, including ones that target diseases such as cancer more precisely.