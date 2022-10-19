Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Report 2022: Vaccine Development Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities
The "Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Scale of Operation, Type of Vector, Application Area, Therapeutic Area, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the increasing number of cell and gene therapies being developed and launched for a wide range of therapeutic areas, these modalities are on their way to become one of the highest valued markets in the biopharmaceutical domain. In fact, in 2021, cell and gene therapy developers raised capital worth more than USD 20 billion, registering an increase of 19% from the amount raised in 2020 (~USD 17 billion).
It is worth highlighting that, in February 2022, the USFDA approved second CAR-T therapy, CARVYKTIT, developed by Johnson and Johnson, which can be used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Additionally, close to 1,500 clinical trials are being conducted, globally, for the evaluation of cell and gene therapies. Over time, it has been observed that the clinical success of these therapies relies on the design and type of gene delivery vector used (in therapy development and / or administration). At present, several innovator companies are actively engaged in the development / production of viral vectors and / or non-viral vectors for cell and gene therapies.
In this context, it is worth mentioning that, over the past few years, multiple viral vector and non-viral vector based vaccine candidates have been developed against COVID-19 (caused by novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2) and oncological disorders; this is indicative of lucrative opportunities for companies that have the required capabilities for viral vector manufacturing and gene therapy manufacturing.
The viral vector manufacturing and non-viral vector manufacturing landscape features a mix of industry players (well-established companies, mid-sized firms and start-ups / small companies), as well as several academic institutes. It is worth highlighting that several companies that have the required capabilities and facilities to manufacture vectors for both in-house requirements and offer contract services (primarily to ensure the optimum use of their resources and open up additional revenue generation opportunities) have emerged in this domain.
Further, in order to produce more effective and affordable vectors, several stakeholders are integrating various novel technologies; these technologies are likely to improve the scalability and quality of the resultant therapy. In addition, this industry has also witnessed a significant increase in the partnership and expansion activities over the past few years, with several companies having been acquired by the larger firms. Given the growing demand for interventions that require genetic modification, the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market is poised to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future.
The "Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market (5th Edition) by Scale of Operation (Preclinical, Clinical and Commercial), Type of Vector (AAV Vector, Adenoviral Vector, Lentiviral Vector, Retroviral Vector, Plasmid DNA and Others), Application Area (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy and Vaccine), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, Rare Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Sensory Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Musco-skeletal Disorders, Blood Disorders, Immunological Diseases, and Others), and Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MENA, Latin America and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report features an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of vector and gene therapy manufacturing, focusing on contract manufacturers, as well as companies having in-house manufacturing facilities.
