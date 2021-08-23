U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.72
    +45.05 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,402.41
    +282.33 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.81
    +221.15 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.26
    +30.66 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.55
    +3.41 (+5.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +23.50 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.55 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3719
    +0.0102 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7800
    +0.0400 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,609.64
    +1,025.19 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,256.51
    -6.93 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing Demand for Vaccines Based on Viral Vectors, Growing Application of Plasmids in Molecular and Genetics Research are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

·8 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 1.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing research and development activities in biopharmaceutical sector, growing demand for viral-vector based vaccines, rising use of plasmid DNA in developing advanced genetic therapy to treat severe and chronic indications, and increasing number of product approval from the regulatory authorities such as the FDA are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Emergen Research Logo
Emergen Research Logo

Viral vector and plasmid DNA are critical tools used by molecular biologists and researchers to deliver genetic material into cells – a process known as transduction. Viral vectors are extensively used in molecular biology research, in gene therapy, and in development of vaccines. As compared to conventional methods, transduction ensures 100% infection of cells without interfering with cell viability. Using plasmid DNA with virus-mediated delivery has proven to be extremely beneficial for research. Viral vectors facilitate the delivery of specific genes into normal cells and hard-to-transfect mammalian cells, and can also deliver the genetic material to specific cells in a particular organism. Increasing advancements in molecular research and technological developments in techniques and procedures has significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/14

Increasing focus on viral vector based vaccines, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to deliver genetic material coding for specific antigen is also a key factor fueling the revenue growth of the market. Viral vectors don't cause infection with either the viral particle used or source of the antigen and induce a robust immune response and this has led to increasing focus on the use of viral vectors and plasmid DNA. However, complexities of large-scale production of viral vector and plasmid DNA, lack of expertise, and high capital investment are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

  • Adenovirus vector segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing focus on and application of adenovirus in gene therapies, vaccine manufacturing, and in research and development activities.

  • Downstream processing segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing advancements in downstream processing, introduced of advanced chromatography products and novel technologies, and development of cost- and time-efficient technologies.

  • Gene therapy segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global market between 2020 and 2027 owing to increasing use of viral vector to deliver specific genes to cells in gene therapy, rapid advancements in gene therapy, and rising number of gene therapy product approvals by regulatory authorities.

  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of research and development activities, development of new therapies and vaccine pipeline, and increasing number of gene therapy projects.

  • North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to register significant revenue growth going ahead owing to presence of large number of biotech and pharmaceutical companies, implementation of favorable regulatory policies, introduction of advanced viral vector-based therapies, and rising number of product approvals and pipeline therapeutics.

  • Key companies in the market include Brammer Bio, Cobra Biologics, Cell, and Gene Therapy Catapult, FinVector Vision Therapies, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, MassBiologics, SIRION Biotech, Merck KGaA Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Unique NV.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/14

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market on the basis of vector type, workflow, disease, application, end-use, and region:

Vector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Adenovirus

  • Retrovirus

  • Plasmid DNA

  • AAV

  • Lentivirus

  • Others

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Upstream Processing

  • Downstream Processing

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Cancer

  • Genetic Disorders

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Antisense & RNAi

  • Gene Therapy

  • Cell Therapy

  • Vaccinology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

  • Research Institutes

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/viral-vector-and-plasmid-manufacturing-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Explore more reports offered by Emergen Research:

The global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 83.37 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 118.44 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%. The demand for this type of diagnosis is increasing due to the rise in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases. Infectious diseases, chronic diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, genetic testing, oncology are all increasing the demand for diagnostic tests.

The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market size and is anticipated to reach USD 153.03 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%, from its valuation of USD 78.04 Billion in 2019. The market is growing at a substantial pace due to the patients' growing acceptance and inclination towards the newly invented advanced treatments over the conventional ones.

The global biologics market size was valued at USD 270.55 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 477.15 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The Biologics market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to a growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones/proteins, gene-based &; cellular-based biologics, vaccines, and molecular therapy, in the treatment of diseases including cancer, infectious diseases, immunological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and hematological diseases, among others.

The global radiotherapy market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.4% from USD 5.82 billion in 2019 to USD 7.65 Billion in 2027. The market is witnessing rising growth due to the rising prevalence of cancer. According to the Cancer Research U.K. about 17 million new cases of cancer worldwide and around 9.6 million death due to cancer in the region were registered in 2018.

The global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market size was valued at USD 358.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.12 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3%. Advanced treatments, including gene therapy using multiple viral and non-viral vectors, have paved a way to treat many heritable and inherited diseases that previously lacked successful treatment modalities.

The global clinical biomarkers market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR of 10.2% and reach a market size of USD 38.79 billion by 2027. High cancer prevalence has been resulting in increasing research and development initiatives globally, and this is a key factor expected to drive market growth. Technical advancements to develop biomarker-based clinical diagnostics, growing number of CROs, and increasing healthcare burden, especially related to rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, driven by sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, tobacco use, exposure to secondhand smoke, lack of physical activity, and excessive alcohol use are among other key factors expected to drive market growth.

The global companion diagnostics market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 18.9% in terms of value, from USD 2.43 billion in 2019 to reach USD 9.72 billion by 2027. Increasing incidences of harmful product reactions would be helpful for the development of the business. Adverse reactions worsen the current state of the individual and raise the level of morbidity and mortality.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-viral-vector-and-plasmid-manufacturing-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viral-vector-and-plasmid-manufacturing-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-12-billion-in-2027--increasing-demand-for-vaccines-based-on-viral-vectors-growing-application-of-plasmids-in-molecular-and-genetics-research-are-some-key-factors--301360590.html

SOURCE Emergen Research

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • Estimating Paysafe's (NYSE:PSFE) Value After the Latest Dip

    The stock is now below the initial listing price and important psychological support of US$10. We will be examining the latest earnings results and gauging the intrinsic value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

    After a launch in 2010, Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG )became the largest online retailer in South Korea, focusing on the speed of delivery. The company claims 99% of its orders are delivered within 24 hours. Yet, after the IPO debut in March, the stock has been falling steadily, followed by the lackluster earnings reports. Since the company remains unprofitable, shareholders should pay close attention to its cash burn.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Dogecoin Over the Next 5 Years

    In particular, retail investors have latched onto the so-called "people's currency," Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which at its peak in May returned more than 27,000% in a six-month stretch. There are a variety of reasons the retail community has rallied behind Dogecoin. The problem with Dogecoin, as I've previously stated, is that it completely lacks competitive advantages.

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar by 30% or More

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that Wall Street thinks could soar 30% or more. Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) shares are down nearly 40% from the peak earlier this year. Wall Street analysts think that the stock can regain most of this decline.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • Sensor maker Velodyne's founder calls for chairman's resignation

    "Dee has spearheaded major business decisions that leave him responsible for the company's nearly 80% stock price decline, in my view," Hall, who was removed as chairman earlier this year, said in an letter to the board. Velodyne did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Velodyne shares were up about 14% on Monday after having tumbled about 80% since the company went public in September through a merger with a blank-check company.

  • Recent 11% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shareholders, they're still up 222% over 1 year

    The Himax Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HIMX ) share price has had a bad week, falling 11%. Despite this, the stock is a...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Best Buys Now

    Over the past five years, the Nasdaq 100 has outperformed the S&P 500 by better than 2-to-1, returning 214% to the S&P 500's 103% through Aug. 19, 2021. It's not surprising, really, since the Nasdaq index consists of the 100 largest non-financial stocks on the exchange. While that's helpful in understanding where investors should have looked for winning stocks back then, you want to know which stocks to buy today, ones that will help make the Nasdaq 100 a winning investment over the next five or 10 years.

  • Can Enbridge Support Its Dividend?

    Dividend yields have fallen to lows not seen in decades. With the S&P 500 rallying double digits this year, the average dividend yield on stocks in that index is now at a 20-year low of 1.3%. It also makes them question stocks with high dividend yields like Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), which currently clocks in at 7.2%.