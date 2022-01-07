U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 12/2021

Virbac
·1 min read
In this article:
DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital

(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité

des Marchés Financiers)

Quotation place: Euronext Paris

Compartiment A

ISIN code: FR0000031577

Date

Total number of shares representing the share capital

Total number of voting rights

December, 31 2021

8 458 000

Gross total of voting rights : 12 761 911

Net total* of voting rights : 12 752 454

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health

NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP

Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: finances@virbac.com

Website: www.virbac.com

Attachment


