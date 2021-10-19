Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 09/2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital
(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité
des Marchés Financiers)
Quotation place: Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
ISIN code: FR0000031577
Date
Total number of shares representing the share capital
Total number of voting rights
September, 30 2021
8 458 000
Gross total of voting rights : 12 765 619
Net total* of voting rights : 12 758 750
Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.
VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: finances@virbac.com
Website: www.virbac.com
Attachment