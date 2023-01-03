U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 12/2022

Virbac
·1 min read

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

 

 

 

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital

(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité

des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

Quotation place: Euronext Paris

Compartiment A

ISIN code: FR0000031577

 

Date

Total number of shares representing the share capital

Total number of voting rights

December, 31 2022

8 458 000

Gross total of voting rights : 12 764 896

Net total* of voting rights : 12 749 044

 

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health

NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP

Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: finances@virbac.com

Website: www.virbac.com

Attachment


