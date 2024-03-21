Is Virco Mfg. Corporation's (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Virco Mfg's (NASDAQ:VIRC) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Virco Mfg's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Virco Mfg is:

30% = US$28m ÷ US$94m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.30 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Virco Mfg's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Virco Mfg has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.6% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 45% net income growth seen by Virco Mfg over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Virco Mfg's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 10% in the same 5-year period.

Story continues

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Virco Mfg is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Virco Mfg Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Virco Mfg's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

