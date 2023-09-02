Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Virco Mfg:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$13m ÷ (US$166m - US$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, Virco Mfg has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.5% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Virco Mfg's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Virco Mfg here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Virco Mfg is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 356% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

On a side note, Virco Mfg's current liabilities are still rather high at 40% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Virco Mfg has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Virco Mfg does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 3 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

