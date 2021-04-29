U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

COMING UP:

New jobless claims likely fell to a fresh pandemic-era low of 540,000

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) Adds Darryl Morris As Strategic Advisor

·3 min read

Darryl Morris Will Join VirExit Technologies as an Advisory Board Member

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has added Darryl Morris as an Advisory Board Member. Mr. Morris has over three decades of marketing and finance experience working with business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies.

"After working on multiple Fortune 500 projects focused on consumer and business-to-business purchases for over three decades, it is my pleasure to bring experience and my relationships to the VirExit team," said Quantum International Trading Hedge Fund CEO, Darryl Morris. "My work has included helping to build multiple campaigns and brands, from ‘Just Do It' to "Got Milk'. I know the importance of reaching your target market effectively. That is exactly what I will help do at VirExit."

As a diversified company that is launching its Safer Place Marketplace soon for both business and consumer safety and hygiene products, VirExit Technologies will be offering health, hygiene, safety, and sanitization products. VirExit's products will help mitigate the spread of germs wherever they are used.

"Hygiene and safety are critical during this difficult time," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, VirExit Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTC PINK: PVDG). "Our team understands the real impact of harmful toxins and viruses when they are not removed from our environments. Whether it is during a pandemic or simply preventing the spread of colds and the flu, it is essential that we consistently protect ourselves, our surfaces, and our environments."

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc formerly Poverty Dignified, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: VXIT) formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc. (PVDG) is a diversified company with ownership of Sun Ovens, Inc., a company that decades ago, pioneered solar oven technology and produces, markets, and sells solar ovens and accessories. In 2020, the company acquired the registered brand, VirExit Technologies, Inc., along with other related intellectual property owned and developed by Patrick Netter. The VirExit brand pioneers innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral space. The company also purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC in 2020, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.

CONTACT:
Brooke Greenwald
Cornerstone Communications, LTD
brooke@cornerstonepr.net
(240) 360-0866

SOURCE: Poverty Dignified, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643231/VirExit-Technologies-Inc-OTC-PINKVXIT-Adds-Darryl-Morris-As-Strategic-Advisor

