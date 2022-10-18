U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,756.82
    +78.87 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,804.25
    +618.43 (+2.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,924.52
    +248.72 (+2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    -1.16 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.80
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9873
    +0.0028 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9840
    -0.0310 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1332
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9790
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,646.84
    +64.69 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.86
    +1.15 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.35
    +63.11 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

VIRGIN ATLANTIC HAS EXTENDED ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH DISCOVER THE WORLD IN CROATIA AND SERBIA

·2 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Atlantic, the UK carrier, will work with trade partners to grow opportunities especially on its extensive USA services via LHR for the markets of Croatia and Serbia. Focusing on opportunities with interline carriers Air Serbia and Croatia Airlines, the Discover the World West Balkans team will be working with trade partners to open these opportunities and highlight why flying on Virgin Atlantic will be beneficial for both consumer and trade partners.

Discover the World's logo. (PRNewsFoto/Discover the World Marketing) (PRNewsFoto/)
Discover the World's logo. (PRNewsFoto/Discover the World Marketing) (PRNewsFoto/)

Aiden Walsh, Head of Airline Partnerships and Development for Discover the World commented, "We have been working with the Virgin Atlantic team for some time to focus on incremental opportunities across Europe and where we can see the growth potential into Virgin's extensive network especially to North America. Croatia and Serbia are both underserved with direct connections to North America. Our focus is to maximise the interline partnerships Virgin Atlantic have in place and work our strong trade relationships. We look forward to getting started."

John Price, Account Manager European Sales commented "I am delighted to work with Discover the World in Serbia and Croatia. Setting up a sales team with Discover in these countries positions us nicely to be able to highlight the excellent connectivity which exists already today and build us strong relationships with trade partners. I am excited to continue and evolve our partnership with Discover and look forward to meeting many new trade partners in the coming months."

About Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Atlantic was founded by Richard Branson in 1984, with the intention of shaking up the aviation industry, and since then it's been the long-haul airline to fall in love with. More than five million people who want to depart the everyday, and fly the amazing way, travel with them every year to some of the best destinations around the world – North America, Africa, and Asia.

So, step onboard and discover warm, welcoming service, award-winning entertainment, thoughtful design touches and stylish comfort for the best experience in the sky, no matter what cabin you fly.

About Discover the World
Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com, or call (480) 707-5566

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virgin-atlantic-has-extended-its-relationship-with-discover-the-world-in-croatia-and-serbia-301651268.html

SOURCE Discover the World

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Analysts Upbeat On Airline Stocks With United And American Reporting

    Airline stocks United and American report earnings this week after both raised guidance as industry optimism is increasing on strong demand for air travel.

  • Lufthansa raises 2022 profit outlook on strong demand for air travel

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Lufthansa raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit to over 1 billion euros ($980.40 million) on Monday, boosted by strong demand for air travel that continued its post-COVID recovery. The company previously expected adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of more than 500 million euros. Preliminary results for the third-quarter indicated that the airline almost doubled its year-on-year revenue in the third quarter to 10.1 billion euros, with quarterly adjusted earnings coming in at 1.1 billion euros.

  • Cockroach Found In Passenger's Food

    When you pay in advance for food from a four-star airline you should expect it to be the best quality, served hot, maybe with a little flavor, but not dead insects.

  • The small band of countries where the pound is strong and prices are cheap

    The pound has taken a beating in recent months, with much attention focused on its performance against the US dollar. Though it has recovered slightly, £1 currently buys $1.14 – down from $1.37 a year ago. A dose of winter warmth in Florida, or a ski holiday in Colorado, has become a far costlier proposition.

  • Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade

    Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn't one of Sin City's oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. As part of the purchase, Adelson's Las Vegas Sands sold Vici Properties rights to the land under the facilities for $4 billion, and Apollo Global Management purchased the operations for $2.25 billion and changed the name of the Sands Expo convention center to the Venetian Expo. This is one of the largest investments in an existing property in Vegas' history.

  • Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'

    There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.

  • Disney Theme Park Rival Launching Rides and Attractions

    Theme parks everywhere are currently in an era of expansions and additions of rides and attractions.

  • Japan travel industry's recovery depends on China reopening- Narita Airport CEO

    Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country's biggest international airport. Narita Airport chief executive Akihiko Tamura said a jump in overseas arrivals in Japan's biggest international travel hub was an indication of this broader trend. International arrivals have ticked up about 10 percentage points to about 30% of pre-pandemic levels since Japan reinstated visa-free travel to tourists on Oct. 11, Tamura told Reuters, citing airport research.

  • We met couchsurfing – now we're midlife travel pals

    It was the first time we had met and within minutes Geetanjali and I were donning bibs handed to us by an officious Indian waiter. “For clean-clothing reasons, most tourists need them,” he told us briskly, surveying our top-to-toe black outfits (then the dernier cri in noughties fashion) with some dubiousness.

  • Southwest hopes to lure businesses with new referral program

    Southwest is offering 25,000 Rapid Rewards points each for up to five business referrals as it looks to take advantage of a recovery in demand.

  • Why Cruise is making its own chips, and a lot more besides

    Cruise never planned to make its own silicon. Cruise realized that the price of chips from suppliers was too high, the parts were too big and the reliability of the third-party technology just wasn’t there, Carl Jenkins, Cruise’s vice president of hardware, told TechCrunch during a tour of the company’s hardware lab last month. Amid a hiring spree that began in 2019 and continued into 2020, Cruise doubled down on its own hardware, including its own board and sensors.

  • Analyst Report: Sabre Corporation

    Sabre holds the number-two share of global distribution system air bookings (40.9% as of the end of 2020 versus 38.8% in 2019; 2021 booking share was not provided). The travel solutions segment represented 89% of total 2021 revenue, split between distribution (two thirds of segment sales) and airline IT solutions (one third) revenue. The company also has a growing hotel IT solutions division (11% of revenue). Transaction fees, which are mostly tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of sales and profits.

  • Here's when you should buy travel insurance

    While it's a good idea to buy travel insurance amid sky-high prices, there are specific timeframes to keep in mind.

  • The Cost of Flying to China Has Exploded—Here’s Why

    In some places, tickets are 10 times what they cost only a few years ago.

  • American Airlines agrees to pay passengers $7.5M over unfair baggage fees

    American Airlines struck an agreement to dole out at least $7.5 million after a number of passengers filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the carrier charged them for checking bags that should have been free. The agreement, which was filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas and still requires…

  • Manhattan Townhouse Market’s Hot Streak Continues With $57 Million Deal

    The Upper East Side mansion, built in the 1870s, sold in an off-market transaction that includes the home’s furnishings.

  • U.S. screened 2.49 million air passengers Sunday, highest since early 2020

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.49 million air passengers on Sunday, the highest daily number since February 2020. The Sunday checkpoint traffic was the highest since Feb. 11, 2020, when TSA screened nearly 2.51 million passengers and comes as airlines reported business and leisure travel is increasing. The figure is just above the number screened on July 1.

  • Frontier Fans Unite: New Routes From The Midwest to Jamaica

    Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines is adding three new route connections to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

  • The Art Of Saying ‘Yes!’ To New Experiences While Solo Traveling

    Solo traveling has been my thing for a little while now.