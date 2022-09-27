U.S. markets closed

Virgin Coconut Oil Market to observe USD 816.95 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by increasing prominence of private-label brands

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virgin Coconut Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 816.95 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, competitive scenario, regional growth opportunities, key vendors, major segments, and much more. Understand the scope of our full report on the global virgin coconut oil market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd, Apex and Coco and Solar Energy Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, C Coconut Water, C2O Coconut Water, Davidsun Natural Pvt. Ltd., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Farmerindia, Greenville Agro Corp., Healthy Traditions Inc., Jing Holdings Ltd., Kinsfolk Agro Industries Pvt Ltd., MAHAVIR COCONUT INDUSTRIES, Marico Ltd., Nutiva Inc., SC Global Coco Products Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Vama Oil Pvt Ltd., and ZumiFoods as major market participants.

The market will be driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands. Vendors operating in the market are selling various coconut oil types under private-label brands to increase revenue. Products sold under these brands are priced relatively lower than the products sold by major brands. This is attracting a large number of price-sensitive customers. The growing popularity of such products has encouraged supermarket chains to allocate an exclusive shelf-space for private-label offerings. Thus, the increasing demand for private-brands is expected to foster the growth of the global virgin coconut oil market during the forecast period.

However, the sourcing of tender coconuts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global virgin coconut oil market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The market growth in the organic segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing concerns regarding environmental protection and the rising awareness of the health benefits with the use of organic products among consumers.

  • Geographic

Europe will emerge as the key market for virgin coconut oil. The region will account for 35% of the global market share during the forecast period. Consumers in the region are increasingly replacing animal fat-derived oil with virgin coconut oil for cooking. This is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our virgin coconut oil market report covers the following areas:

Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the virgin coconut oil market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the virgin coconut oil market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist virgin coconut oil market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the virgin coconut oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the virgin coconut oil market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virgin coconut oil market vendors

Related Reports:

Virgin Coconut Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 816.95 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.99

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, India, The Philippines, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd, Apex and Coco and Solar Energy Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, C Coconut Water, C2O Coconut Water, Davidsun Natural Pvt. Ltd., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Farmerindia, Greenville Agro Corp., Healthy Traditions Inc., Jing Holdings Ltd., Kinsfolk Agro Industries Pvt Ltd., MAHAVIR COCONUT INDUSTRIES, Marico Ltd., Nutiva Inc., SC Global Coco Products Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Vama Oil Pvt Ltd., and ZumiFoods

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.4 Barleans Organic Oils LLC

  • 10.5 Edward and Sons Trading Co.

  • 10.6 Greenville Agro Corp.

  • 10.7 Healthy Traditions Inc.

  • 10.8 Jing Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.9 Marico Ltd.

  • 10.10 Nutiva Inc.

  • 10.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • 10.12 ZumiFoods

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virgin-coconut-oil-market-to-observe-usd-816-95-mn-incremental-growth--driven-by-increasing-prominence-of-private-label-brands-301632997.html

SOURCE Technavio

