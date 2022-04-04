U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,545.25
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,750.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,877.00
    +13.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.00
    +2.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.14
    +0.87 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.80
    +4.10 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.26 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1042
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -0.93 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6820
    +0.1920 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,218.29
    -228.98 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.30
    +50.03 (+4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Virgin Coconut Oil Market to Worth USD 3.69 Billion by 2021-2028 | Virgin Coconut Oil Industry Striking CAGR of 7.35%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in virgin coconut oil market are Edward & Sons Trading Co (California, U.S.), Greenville Agro Corporation (Cebu City, Philippines), The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd. (London, U.K.), Healthy Traditions, Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Nutiva Inc. (California, U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group (New York, U.S.), MaxCare VCO (Karnataka, India), Celebes Coconut Corporation (Butuan City, Philippines), SC Global Coco Products Inc. (Mandaluyong City, Philippines), Barlean's (Washington, U.S.) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virgin coconut oil market size was USD 2.11 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.24 billion 2021 to USD 3.69 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.35% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Virgin Coconut Oil Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as increasing therapeutic usage along with integration of treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and anti-cancer therapy will boost the growth of the market. Also, increasing demand for functional ingredients will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast duration.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic to Lead to Decreased Production of Coconut Oil due to Constant Lockdowns

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe economic losses to various markets across the globe. Various lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of the general population are expected to cause production losses and disruptions in supply chains in the market. Also, irregular migration due to the pandemic has caused a faltering in the workforces of the dominant players. These factors will lead to a decline in fulfilling pending orders.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/virgin-coconut-oil-market-106554

List of Key Players Present in the Virgin Coconut Oil Market:

  • Edward & Sons Trading Co (California, U.S.)

  • Greenville Agro Corporation (Cebu City, Philippines)

  • The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd. (London, U.K.)

  • Healthy Traditions, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

  • Nutiva Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • The Hain Celestial Group (New York, U.S.)

  • MaxCare VCO (Karnataka, India)

  • Celebes Coconut Corporation (Butuan City, Philippines)

  • SC Global Coco Products Inc. (Mandaluyong City, Philippines)

  • Barlean's (Washington, U.S.)

Report Coverage

The research report contains various qualitative and quantitative insights into the market in terms of segments and sub-segments. Additionally, the study offers a detailed analysis of the types, end-users, market size, and growth rate for all prospects of the market. Various key insights are presented by following a comprehensive research methodology by highlighting mergers & acquisitions, regulatory scenarios, and ongoing industry trends. COVID-19 impacts on the market have been noted in the study.

Segments

On the basis of type

  • Organic

  • conventional

By end-user

  • food & beverages

  • pharmaceuticals

  • cosmetics & personal care

In terms of geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/virgin-coconut-oil-market-106554

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Awareness and Growing Demand for Functional Foods to Bolster Growth

Increasing consumer awareness about health benefits coupled with rising medical applications will boost the market growth. Additionally, the product contains healthy fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These factors are expected to increase the footprint of the virgin coconut oil market growth to a larger extent. Growing demand for functional foods and rising trend of various trend diets, such as keto and paleo, will fuel the growth of the market. Rising usage among the pharmaceutical industry, especially by patients suffering from diabetes will increase the product usage leading to extended sales.

However, rising list of alternative products such as virgin olive oil, sunflower oil, almond oil, canola oil, and others that possess the same qualities is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, a high smoking point of the aforementioned oils makes them a better choice for baking and cooking solutions.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold the Largest Market due to Rising Acceptance of VCO

Rising acceptance of virgin coconut oil in Asia Pacific and rapidly increasing coconut plantations will lead the region toward the dominant market position during the forecast period. The region is deemed as the largest producer and consumer of coconut oil with India and the Philippines leading with the largest producers of coconut raw oil. Favorable government support in terms of highlighting the benefits will further cement the dominant position of the Asia Pacific virgin coconut oil market share.

Europe will contribute a significant share to the revenue, owing to rising consumer awareness and increasing availability of the products across health food stores and various supermarkets. Also, rising demand from various sectors such as cosmetics, food & beverages, and pharma products will fuel the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Dominant Players to Focus on Novel Product Launches to Foster Market Growth

The dominant players in the industry are constantly striving for launching innovate products to address rising consumer’s demands. The market is expected to be highly fragmented due to constantly changing consumers’ demands. Various players are often adopting a strategy of mergers & acquisitions and collaborations to remain competitive. For example, in February 2020, QNET, launched Nutriplus Virgin Coconut Oil. This product has a wild natural aroma and is known for its antioxidant properties, medium chain fatty acids (MCFA), and its high content of lauric acid and capric acid.

Key Industry Development:

  • April 2019: Marico Limited, one of India's leading FMCG company, launched a range of vegan gourmet products under the brand name Coco Soul. The range includes 100% organic virgin coconut oil, 100% natural virgin coconut oil, and 100% naturally infused variants of cold pressed virgin coconut oil.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/virgin-coconut-oil-market-106554

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on the Parent/Related Market

      • Analysis on Supply and Demand of Raw Material (Coconuts)

    • Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and

    • New Product Launches

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis

  • Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Organic

        • Conventional

      • By End-User (Value)

        • Food & Beverages

        • Pharmaceuticals

        • Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Rest of the World

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/virgin-coconut-oil-market-106554

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Olive Oil Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Refined Olive Oil, Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Pomace Oil, and Others), End-user (Household/Retail, Food Service/HoReCa, Food Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Oil Shakes Off Early Loss to Top $100 as Vitol Warns on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as traders weighed a warning from Vitol Group that prices had sunk too far against a virus outbreak in China and prospects for more strategic crude releases.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage Grows

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • KAVANGO BASIN EXPLORATION UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS MULTIPLE DRILLING PROSPECTS AND NEW PLAY TYPES

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Kavango Basin in NE Namibia and NW Botswana, highlighting multiple drilling prospects and new play types following the integrated analysis of the two stratigraphic test wells and first phase of 2D seismic.

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

    BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • Oil inches up as supply concerns weigh despite reserves release, Yemen truce

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices inched higher on Monday as worries about tight supply persisted even as investors eyed the release of supplies from strategic reserves from consuming nations and a truce in Yemen sparked hopes that supply issues in the Middle East could abate. The United Nations has brokered a two-month truce between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group aligned with Iran for the first time in the seven-year conflict. "Still, the fragile detente does little to alleviate the absence of Russian oil," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in a note.

  • Tesla Deliveries Met Wall Street Estimates. Here’s What Comes Next for Shares.

    Tesla delivered about 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, in line with analyst estimates. Over the past four quarters, Tesla has delivered more than 1 million vehicles.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Stocks Up Amid China Step to Ease U.S. Audit Spat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Monday amid a rally in Hong Kong spurred by China’s move to ease a dispute with the U.S. over audits. Treasuries fell on the prospect of sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Tal

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • Exxon Mobil, Google Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points For Resilient Portfolio

    Exxon Mobil and Google are among five stocks near buy points. A diverse portfolio can be more resilient amid market shifts.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David E. Shaw

    In this piece, we will take a look at ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw. If you want to skip the details about the hedge fund manager and his investment philosophy, as well as skip the top five stocks on this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech Stocks to […]

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.