U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,675.89
    -25.81 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,224.16
    -208.06 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,857.17
    -125.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,429.58
    -13.16 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.86
    +1.93 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.50
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    -0.26 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8950
    -0.3540 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,884.36
    +991.15 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,649.83
    -21.90 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

Virgin Galactic has sold 100 tickets to space since increasing flight prices to $450,000

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Virgin Galactic reopened ticket sales for its trips to the edge of space at a higher price back in August, and the company says it has sold 100 of the $450,000 tickets so far. They used to cost $250,000 each.

Overall, around 700 people, including Elon Musk, have reserved a spot on a Virgin Galactic flight. The company hopes to sell 1,000 tickets before starting commercial trips, which it recently delayed (again) to the fourth quarter of 2022. As The Verge notes, Virgin Galactic has so far only let people who made a refundable $1,000 deposit buy tickets. The company plans to let more people reserve a spot starting in early 2022.

Virgin Galactic's first crewed flight took place in July with founder Richard Branson on board, nine days before Jeff Bezos ventured to the edge of space on Blue Origin's maiden crewed flight. Unity 23, Virgin Galactic's next flight, won't take off until at least mid-2022. That flight will carry three paying Italian Air Force passengers who will study the effects of microgravity.

Recommended Stories